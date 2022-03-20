Menu
James J. Shramek Jr.
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Shramek, James J., Jr.

June 6, 1926 - March 17, 2022

Jim was part of the greatest generation serving in the Navy in WWII. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Jim was predeceased by parents, James J. and Mary Irene Shramek; sister, Mary Irene Blazek; wife, Vivian Mae; daughter, Mary Katherine Archer; and great-granddaughter, Megan Archer. Survived by son, James J. Shramek III; daughter, Susan Beth Hensley; son-in-law, Robert Hensley of Simsbury, CT; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

Burial will be Private. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Omaha.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
March 23, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
March 22, 2022
