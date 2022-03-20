Shramek, James J., Jr.June 6, 1926 - March 17, 2022Jim was part of the greatest generation serving in the Navy in WWII. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.Jim was predeceased by parents, James J. and Mary Irene Shramek; sister, Mary Irene Blazek; wife, Vivian Mae; daughter, Mary Katherine Archer; and great-granddaughter, Megan Archer. Survived by son, James J. Shramek III; daughter, Susan Beth Hensley; son-in-law, Robert Hensley of Simsbury, CT; 10 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.Burial will be Private. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Omaha.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com