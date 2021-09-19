Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Marie Igel
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Igel, Jean Marie

December 24, 1929 - September 16, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Dr. George and Ethel Hageman; and grandson, Erik Igel. Jean is survived by former husband, Dr. Donald Igel; brother-in-law, Eugene Igel; children, Kim Cleary (Robert), Dr. Todd Igel (Amy), and Dr. Kort Igel (Marie); grandchildren, Rory Cleary (Judy), K.C. Cleary (Dr. Lizzie), Melissa Henry (Matt), Dr. Brian Cleary, Dr. Daniel Igel (Elina), Grace, Kia and Kortni Igel, and Brandon Kimmey; and four great-grandchildren, Adelaide, Connor, Juliet and Olivia Cleary. Most of all, Jean loved and was very devoted and proud of her family. Her Legacy. Special thank you for last five and half years to the wonderful caregivers at Esprit Memory Care and Serene Care Hospice.

A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. No Visitation. Memorials are suggested to Creighton University, Duchesne Academy, or charity of your choice.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.