Igel, Jean Marie
December 24, 1929 - September 16, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Dr. George and Ethel Hageman; and grandson, Erik Igel. Jean is survived by former husband, Dr. Donald Igel; brother-in-law, Eugene Igel; children, Kim Cleary (Robert), Dr. Todd Igel (Amy), and Dr. Kort Igel (Marie); grandchildren, Rory Cleary (Judy), K.C. Cleary (Dr. Lizzie), Melissa Henry (Matt), Dr. Brian Cleary, Dr. Daniel Igel (Elina), Grace, Kia and Kortni Igel, and Brandon Kimmey; and four great-grandchildren, Adelaide, Connor, Juliet and Olivia Cleary. Most of all, Jean loved and was very devoted and proud of her family. Her Legacy. Special thank you for last five and half years to the wonderful caregivers at Esprit Memory Care and Serene Care Hospice.
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. No Visitation. Memorials are suggested to Creighton University, Duchesne Academy, or charity of your choice
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.