Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey T Garvey DDS
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Creighton Prep
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Garvey, Jeffrey T, DDS

December 6, 1955 - December 19, 2020

Preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Ann Garvey; and father, Charles M. Garvey, III.

Survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Sheila; children, Thomas (Jenni) Garvey, Brendan Garvey, Max Garvey, Tatum Garvey, and Jeffrey Garvey; grandchildren, Justice, Henry and Charlotte; mother Rene Garvey; siblings, Michael (Jane) Garvey, Terry (Joni) Garvey, Mary (Sebastian) Belfiore, Bernadette (Tom) Hupp, Kathleen Van Ormer, and Joe (Kendra) Garvey; his extended family; wonderful employees and partners; many dear friends; and the Creighton Prep Class of 1974.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with Private Entombment in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. The Funeral can be viewed online at ­­­­­ https://heartstreaming.link/Jeffrey-T-Garvey-DDS. VISITATION with the family: Tuesday 5-7pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, and Wednesday 9:30-11am at the Church, with Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Creighton Prep, or to Live On Nebraska to support organ donation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street

402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
23
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
NE
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
29 Entries
Jeff was a kind and patient mentor to me when we both worked as lab techs (while in dental school) for a local orthodontist. He was a year ahead of me, but always treated me as a capable equal. Great guy! My condolences and prayers to his family and loved ones.
Paul M Clifford
March 5, 2021
Jeff knew how to live life. What a tragic loss.
Timothy M Ryan DDS
February 24, 2021
My deepest sympathies for all of you.
Nancy McCormick
December 25, 2020
That photo of Jeff is exactly how I always think of him, with his warm welcoming smile. A light went out for everyone when he left. Our deepest condolences to all of you. So very sorry for your loss.
Ed Powers
December 24, 2020
Grover was a great dental school classmate. My favorite memory was driving with him on a spring break ski trip freshman year to winter park through a snowstorm in his triumph TR-6 with the skis sticking out the side of the "trunk" It was a crazy good trip. Godspeed Grover, rest in peace
Michael Unser DDS
December 24, 2020
Sheila & family, I am very sorry & sad to hear about the loss of Jeff. Grover was one of my favorite dental classmates at Creighton. We shared lots of laughs through those times & enjoyed Jeff's competitive spirit on our intramural teams. Jeff always had that great smile & happy go lucky attitude. I will always cherish those memories! My thoughts & prayers are with you & family.
John Faerber DDS
December 24, 2020
Sheila, I am truly saddened by your loss.. our loss. Jeff was a great guy and I will think of him often. I will pray for you as well Bob Varone in R I
Robert Varone,DDS
December 24, 2020
Will miss Dr. Garvey, he is a good man. Will miss him at Happy Hour!
steve metzger
December 23, 2020
a loved one
December 23, 2020
Sheila and family, so sorry to hear of the loss of Jeff. Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
Kim and Rod Anderson
December 23, 2020
It is always difficult to lose a friend and classmate. I have memories of Grover and our fishing trip that I think about every day. Rest In Peace buddy. You will be missed.
Mark Haniszewski
December 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family, Hiskindness and warm smile willforever be cherished and missed.
KellyCobbs
December 23, 2020
Kelly Cobbs
December 22, 2020
Kelly Cobbs
December 22, 2020
Prayers to all his wonderful family! RIP
Kort Igel
December 22, 2020
a loved one
December 21, 2020
Lori Hobza
December 21, 2020
Timothy Conry
December 21, 2020
Sheila, Tatum, and Jeffrey. I know no words can take away the pain you feel right now. Maybe in a month or so reading these entries will bring some comfort. I am wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. Our deepest condolences.
Jim and Lori Hobza
December 21, 2020
carol ryan
December 21, 2020
Daniel Acker
December 21, 2020
Kathy Timmerman
December 21, 2020
Sheila and family, My deepest condolences. May you find peace and comfort in the memories you have of Jeff. Tears can heal, memories can comfort and love lives on forever.
Kathy Timmerman
December 21, 2020
Kathleen, so sorry for your lose, especially in this most difficult time.
Lenore Deeths
December 21, 2020
Sheila, our heart goes out to you and everyone who loved Jeff. We are praying that God's peace and comfort are with you all during this difficult time. Please let us know if there is anything we can do for you and the family.
John Underwood and Coleen Moser
December 21, 2020
Ryan Hajek
December 21, 2020
Sheila and family, I cannot say enough how sorry I am to hear of Dr. Garvey's passing. I was such a great and employer and an even better friend. I fondly remember my years at Midlands Dental (Southroads Dental and then Timber Ridge). My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Covid quarantine will keep me away from the visitation and funeral, but I will be thinking of all of you.
Cathy Meyers
December 21, 2020
Sara Hood
December 21, 2020
Sorry to read this Sheila. The Garvey´s were a big fun family of Dundee. Jeff will be missed. Peace to you all
R.J. Neary
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 29 of 29 results