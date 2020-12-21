Sheila & family, I am very sorry & sad to hear about the loss of Jeff. Grover was one of my favorite dental classmates at Creighton. We shared lots of laughs through those times & enjoyed Jeff's competitive spirit on our intramural teams. Jeff always had that great smile & happy go lucky attitude. I will always cherish those memories! My thoughts & prayers are with you & family.

John Faerber DDS December 24, 2020