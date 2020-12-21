Garvey, Jeffrey T, DDS
December 6, 1955 - December 19, 2020
Preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine Ann Garvey; and father, Charles M. Garvey, III.
Survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Sheila; children, Thomas (Jenni) Garvey, Brendan Garvey, Max Garvey, Tatum Garvey, and Jeffrey Garvey; grandchildren, Justice, Henry and Charlotte; mother Rene Garvey; siblings, Michael (Jane) Garvey, Terry (Joni) Garvey, Mary (Sebastian) Belfiore, Bernadette (Tom) Hupp, Kathleen Van Ormer, and Joe (Kendra) Garvey; his extended family; wonderful employees and partners; many dear friends; and the Creighton Prep Class of 1974.
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, with Private Entombment in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. The Funeral can be viewed online at https://heartstreaming.link/Jeffrey-T-Garvey-DDS
. VISITATION with the family: Tuesday 5-7pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, and Wednesday 9:30-11am at the Church, with Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Creighton Prep, or to Live On Nebraska to support organ donation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.