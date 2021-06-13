I am so sorry for your (our) loss of this great and godly man. I first met Jeff in 1992 I believe as I was still playing football at Kent State and was a young believer. Jeff took me and others to hear Tom Landry speak at an FCA breakfast event in Akron. He also had me to his home at least once and supported me in my missionary work up until his death beginning in 1995; so for 26 years. I wish I would have taken more time over the years to invest more in my friendship and brotherhood in Christ we shared. God puts people in your path at pivotal moments and Jeff was one of those for me. Again, sorry for your great loss.

Steve Koproski Friend October 11, 2021