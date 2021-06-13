Menu
Dr. Jeffrey Maurice Smith Sr.
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Glenville High School
FUNERAL HOME
CUMMINGS AND DAVIS FUNERAL HOME
13201 Euclid Avenue
East Cleveland, OH
Smith, Dr. Jeffrey Maurice Sr.

August 26, 1952 - June 3, 2021

Dr. Jeffrey Maurice Smith, Sr. passed away June 3rd in Prince Georges County, MD. He was born August 26, 1952, in Cleveland, OH, to Willie Bee (Yarbrough) and James Smith, Sr. The fourth of six sons, Jeff graduated from Glenville High School and played football at Kent State University, where he was a starter on the 1972 MAC Championship team. Upon graduating in 1974, he taught and coached at area high schools and then coached football at Kent State.

Dr. Jeffrey Smith later earned a master's and a doctorate degree from Kent State. In 1999, he, took a position, teaching school counseling, at Creighton University in Omaha, NE. For the next 22 years, he built a reputation as a dedicated professor, scholar, researcher, and servant leader throughout the university and the community.

A servant of God and avid lover of nature, Jeff enjoyed rock climbing, swimming, white-water rafting and scuba diving. In Omaha, he developed North Eden Orchards, an urban fruit orchard that shared nature's beauty and healthy foods with senior citizens and his neighbors.

Jeffrey leaves behind a beloved wife, Dr. Lillie Gayle Smith of Oxon Hill; three sons: Jeffrey Jr. (Kate) of Malden, MA; James Michael Charles aka Mike aka J.C. of Washington, D.C.; and Jonathan of Oxon Hill; two grandchildren, Desmond Jonathan and Simone Marilyn Smith of Malden. He leaves five brothers: James (Jackie) of Kansas City, KS; Edward (Patricia) of Las Vegas, NV; Melvin of Cleveland, OH; Greg (Kay) of Dallas, TX; and Michael (Loretta) of Tallahassee, FL. He is also survived by two aunts, three uncles, a host of nieces and nephews, and a large network of cousins. He will also be missed by his friends, neighbors, colleagues, students, and football teammates.

VISITATION 4-7pm Monday, June 14, 2021 Cummings and Davis Funeral Home 13201 Euclid Avenue E. Cleveland, OH 44112. FUNERAL 12Noon Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Faith Fellowship Church 10277 Valley View Rd. Macedonia, OH 44056. www.cummingsanddavisfh.com

Cummings and Davis Funeral Home

13201 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH 44112 | (216) 541-1111
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
CUMMINGS AND DAVIS FUNERAL HOME
13201 Euclid Avenue, East Cleveland, OH
Jun
15
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Faith Fellowship Church
10277 Valley View Rd., Macedonia, OH
I am so sorry for your (our) loss of this great and godly man. I first met Jeff in 1992 I believe as I was still playing football at Kent State and was a young believer. Jeff took me and others to hear Tom Landry speak at an FCA breakfast event in Akron. He also had me to his home at least once and supported me in my missionary work up until his death beginning in 1995; so for 26 years. I wish I would have taken more time over the years to invest more in my friendship and brotherhood in Christ we shared. God puts people in your path at pivotal moments and Jeff was one of those for me. Again, sorry for your great loss.
Steve Koproski
Friend
October 11, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cynthia Wallace
June 17, 2021
I met Dr. Smith when I sold him a home in Omaha when he started work at Creighton. He was a friend of Steve Taylor, a real estate agent in Lincoln, NE. who referred him to me. What a nice, kind gentleman I found him to be. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. My thoughts and sympathy to the family.
Jackie Williams
Other
June 15, 2021
I remember Jeff from our mutual time at Creighton. His was an amazing spirit. Holding all who love him in the Light.
Shirley A Scritchfield
Work
June 13, 2021
