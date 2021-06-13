Smith, Dr. Jeffrey Maurice Sr.
August 26, 1952 - June 3, 2021
Dr. Jeffrey Maurice Smith, Sr. passed away June 3rd in Prince Georges County, MD. He was born August 26, 1952, in Cleveland, OH, to Willie Bee (Yarbrough) and James Smith, Sr. The fourth of six sons, Jeff graduated from Glenville High School and played football at Kent State University, where he was a starter on the 1972 MAC Championship team. Upon graduating in 1974, he taught and coached at area high schools and then coached football at Kent State.
Dr. Jeffrey Smith later earned a master's and a doctorate degree from Kent State. In 1999, he, took a position, teaching school counseling, at Creighton University in Omaha, NE. For the next 22 years, he built a reputation as a dedicated professor, scholar, researcher, and servant leader throughout the university and the community.
A servant of God and avid lover of nature, Jeff enjoyed rock climbing, swimming, white-water rafting and scuba diving. In Omaha, he developed North Eden Orchards, an urban fruit orchard that shared nature's beauty and healthy foods with senior citizens and his neighbors.
Jeffrey leaves behind a beloved wife, Dr. Lillie Gayle Smith of Oxon Hill; three sons: Jeffrey Jr. (Kate) of Malden, MA; James Michael Charles aka Mike aka J.C. of Washington, D.C.; and Jonathan of Oxon Hill; two grandchildren, Desmond Jonathan and Simone Marilyn Smith of Malden. He leaves five brothers: James (Jackie) of Kansas City, KS; Edward (Patricia) of Las Vegas, NV; Melvin of Cleveland, OH; Greg (Kay) of Dallas, TX; and Michael (Loretta) of Tallahassee, FL. He is also survived by two aunts, three uncles, a host of nieces and nephews, and a large network of cousins. He will also be missed by his friends, neighbors, colleagues, students, and football teammates.
VISITATION 4-7pm Monday, June 14, 2021 Cummings and Davis Funeral Home 13201 Euclid Avenue E. Cleveland, OH 44112. FUNERAL 12Noon Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Faith Fellowship Church 10277 Valley View Rd. Macedonia, OH 44056. www.cummingsanddavisfh.com
Cummings and Davis Funeral Home
13201 Euclid Ave, East Cleveland, OH 44112 | (216) 541-1111
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.