Jerry Dean Carroll
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE
Carroll, Jerry Dean

January 26, 1952 - December 20, 2021

Jerry Dean Carroll, age 69, of Lincoln, NE passed away on December 22, 2021. Born on January 26, 1952, in Omaha to Floyd and Ethel (Cauvel) Carroll.

Jerry was a horticulturist and did landscaping. He was a member of Capital City Christian Church, Third City Christian Church in Grand Island NE, and Timber Lake Christian Church in Moberly MO, the Nebraska Arboretum, the Nebraska Extension Office, and American Red Cross.

Family members include his children, Jo Watkins of Holyoke CO, Jenni (Craig) Lupkes of Minden NE, and Jason Carroll of Aurora, NE; 5 grandsons; 3 granddaughters; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Donna Braman of Wood River NE, and Gayle Carroll of Omaha; brother-in-law, Dale Knight of Omaha; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; and one great-grandchild.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2pm, January 29, 2022, at Capital City Christian Church, 7800 Holdrege Street. Private Family Inurnment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to Capital City Christian Church, or American Red Cross.

Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES

4300 O St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 476-1225

| www.roperandsons.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
29
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Capital City Christian Church
7800 Holdrege Street, NE
Roper and Sons
Bob Braun
January 30, 2022
