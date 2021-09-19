Jansen, Joan "Jo" (VanRyckeghem)



April 27, 1936 - September 15, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Bess; and brother, Louis. Survived by her husband, Connie; children, Scott (Sandy), Kevin (Connie), Keith (Jennifer), Karen Tenopir, and Mary Jo Albright (Lowell); 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Sarah Detwiler and Marie Kettle (Jim).



VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 21st, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 22nd, 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (5801 Oak Hills Drive). Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,



WEST CENTER CHAPEL



7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2021.