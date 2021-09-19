Menu
Joan "Jo" Jansen
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Jansen, Joan "Jo" (VanRyckeghem)

April 27, 1936 - September 15, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Bess; and brother, Louis. Survived by her husband, Connie; children, Scott (Sandy), Kevin (Connie), Keith (Jennifer), Karen Tenopir, and Mary Jo Albright (Lowell); 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Sarah Detwiler and Marie Kettle (Jim).

VIGIL SERVICE: Tuesday, September 21st, 7pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION from 5-7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 22nd, 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church (5801 Oak Hills Drive). Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Sep
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
5801 Oak Hills Drive, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike Randolph & Lynn Bezek
September 22, 2021
Connie So sorry to hear about Jo. You and your family are in my prayers. Joe Greenwald Medtronic
Joe Greenwald
September 21, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Jo's passing. She was a wonderful person. Our thoughts and prayers to all the family. Denise Brittain / Norma Johnson
Denise Brittain
September 21, 2021
My thoughts and Prayers are with you Con and Family. So sorry to hear of Jo's passing. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was amazing.
Carol Helgenberger Luedtke Family
Friend
September 21, 2021
Roger Jeana Carla Vicki
September 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Jo is in my prayers
Reita wieger
September 20, 2021
Teresa, Tony and Haley
September 20, 2021
Con and family.. I´m so very sorry for your loss.. I worked with Jo along time at Bergen in O B .. we had so much fun and she was a dear friend.. She will be so missed..RIP. Dear friend
Chris Erichsen
September 19, 2021
The Mysliwiec Family
September 19, 2021
Chris Erichsen
September 19, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Jo´s passing. She was a wonderful woman.
Lori Olsen
September 19, 2021
