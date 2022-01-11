Uncle John ....... you were more like a Father to me I'm going to miss you being at our Family gatherings especially our September Birthday Celebrations, and reminding us all that you were the oldest of Johnnie and Bettie Green, this truly hurts the words you spoke will FOREVER be imprinted in my heart and on my mind as you ALWAYS said "I heard that "Yammy"...... "ONE DAY AT A TIME" I LOVE YOU UNC...

Tammy Taylor Family January 11, 2022