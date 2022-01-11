Menu
John L. "Rooster" Green
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue
Omaha, NE
Green, John "Rooster" L.

September 4, 1946 - January 4, 2022

Age 75. Preceded in death by parents, Johnnie and Bettie Green; daughter, Larina; and sister, Hattie.

Survived by wife, Roberta; sons, Glen, Sherdale (Renata), and John; daughters, Johnetta (Clifford), Sharee (Jason) Bryson, Vernell (Jaynita) Atwater, and Precious Marshall; and a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, January 12, with VISITATION 1 hour prior to the Service from 10-11am, all at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha. BURIAL in Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-453-5600

4932 Ames Ave - Omaha, NE - www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Jan
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE
Bert and the Green family my prayers are with you all. Love you Bert Cora "Ann" and the Bristol/Mitchell Family
Cora Ann Bristol
Friend
January 12, 2022
Love and strength family
Guy & Gwen Green
Family
January 12, 2022
Guy Green
January 12, 2022
My deepest condolences to the family. I love y´all and wish I could be there. You are in my prayers
Brenda Martin/North Carolina
Friend
January 11, 2022
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bugg aka Loranzer & Denise Davis
January 11, 2022
My cousin I will forever miss your sweet smile. The way with words you are already missed in my heart but I know God other plains for you your work on earth was done Rest in the arm of uncle Johnnie Aunt Beth and Hattie I love you cousin until we meet again.
Velma Newman
January 11, 2022
I'm so sorry to hear the sad news. Mr. Green used to drive me when I was disabled. He always had a big smile on his face and made me feel welcome. I'm going to miss him.
Eve Heidi Bine-Stock
January 11, 2022
Lucinda (Greyer), Jerry Kimble
January 11, 2022
Uncle John ....... you were more like a Father to me I'm going to miss you being at our Family gatherings especially our September Birthday Celebrations, and reminding us all that you were the oldest of Johnnie and Bettie Green, this truly hurts the words you spoke will FOREVER be imprinted in my heart and on my mind as you ALWAYS said "I heard that "Yammy"...... "ONE DAY AT A TIME" I LOVE YOU UNC...
Tammy Taylor
Family
January 11, 2022
JG was definitely 1 of a kind. Old school as old school should be. Thoughts and prayers to the whole Green family!!!
Brian Vickers
Work
January 10, 2022
