Green, John "Rooster" L.
September 4, 1946 - January 4, 2022
Age 75. Preceded in death by parents, Johnnie and Bettie Green; daughter, Larina; and sister, Hattie.
Survived by wife, Roberta; sons, Glen, Sherdale (Renata), and John; daughters, Johnetta (Clifford), Sharee (Jason) Bryson, Vernell (Jaynita) Atwater, and Precious Marshall; and a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, January 12, with VISITATION 1 hour prior to the Service from 10-11am, all at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha. BURIAL in Mount Hope Cemetery, Omaha.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.