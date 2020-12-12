I was introduced to John and his passion for cycling through my brother Bill a close friend for 30 years. In 2008, John, in a rare moment, was willing to sell one of his bikes, an orange and red Aguila Touring bike that he rode around Ireland on a few years prior. It turned out to be the perfect fit for me and soon I was riding to work several times a week, trying to get home faster and faster each day. I was planning on selling the Aguila next spring but now that's not possible.

A few years later when I was looking for a more agile and faster bike John offered to help me and we met at the Toronto Cycling Show. I describe the type of urban/trail riding that I was doing as we toured the show. We looked at dozens of makes and models until he saw a cyclo-cross model by Focus and he declared, "that's the bike for you" and he was right.

While I never had the pleasure of riding with John, his passion and fitness discipline influenced Bill and Bill influenced me into make riding a bigger part of my life. Indeed it was cycling that saved my leg 9 years ago after a serious infection.

Like so many here and elsewhere, I owe much to John, both directly and indirectly and I'll be thinking of him tomorrow on my ride.

John Fanjoy Friend December 12, 2020