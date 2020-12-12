Offutt, John Longmaid Jr.
June 30, 1961 - November 20, 2020
John was taken from us suddenly while doing what he loved best - cycling. John was predeceased by his father, John Longmaid Offutt Sr.; grandparents, Casper Yost Offutt and Mary Longmaid Offutt.
He is survived by his loving family, his mother, Marilyn Offutt Mammel; his wife, Jane Ferguson; his sons, Eric and Connor; his sister, Mary Offutt Novelli; his nieces, nephews and his extensive network of family and friends.
John was born and raised in Omaha, NE and spent idyllic summers at the family cottage at Okoboji, IA. He graduated from Deerfield Academy in 1979 and Rice University with an Honors B.A. in 1983. He obtained his M.B.A. from Claremont Graduate University in California in 1985. While in Paris taking classes toward his degree in the summer of 1984, he met his future wife, Jane Ferguson. A three-week romance blossomed into a 36-year love story. He moved to Toronto the day he finished his last exam and never left.
His first career was as an account executive in the advertising industry. He then obtained his real estate license and began a successful career buying, selling and renovating homes. Learning from his architect father and designer mother, John had an uncanny ability to see what others didn't in even the most neglected of houses and to transform them into something truly wonderful to live in. In his forties, he decided his talents and abundant energy would best be spent teaching, and he earned his B.Ed in 2005. Mr. "O" was a force of nature at Thorncliffe Park Public School as a kindergarten, 3rd grade and a gym teacher. His teaching philosophy was simple: Make your classroom a welcoming, Supportive place so that kids love school and learning will inevitably follow. He coached countless kids in athletics, ran a yoga club and a boys' book club.
John had many passions, and will be remembered for the incredible joie de vivre with which he pursued them. He was an avid reader, knowledgeable wine Enthusiast and loved to travel. He was a gifted athlete who loved cycling best of all. He enjoyed many cycling holidays and climbed most of the great peaks in Europe on his bike. He ran several marathons without ever training for them. He was a strong swimmer and completed several triathlons, including two as a guide for blind triathletes. He achieved his second-degree black belt in karate and studied yoga and completed his yoga teacher training. He was a loving and supportive husband. He loved his friends and sharing his passions with them, but he loved his sons most of all. He was in the process of completing a renovation for one son and planning a renovation for the other when he died.
John was well known for his volunteerism and his philanthropy. He coached soccer to underprivileged kids, was a camp counselor and water-ski instructor at a summer camp for kids with cancer and served on several community boards.
While his death was a tragedy, his life was a joy that he lived with passion and enthusiasm, which inspired countless others. He leaves a hole in our lives that will never be filled.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held at a later date when we can all gather together again. Those wishing to honor his memory are encouraged to make a donation in his name to one of his favorite charities: Moorelands.ca/john-offutt/,
wpshc.com or a charity of your choice
. Remembrances may be left at www.legacy.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2020.