Oglesby, John A.
June 4, 1953 - December 19, 2021
John A. Oglesby, 68 years young, passed away at his home in Omaha on December 19, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debra; two sons, Joel Oglesby (Ericka Langone) and Cale Oglesby (Mandy Mowers); two daughters, Dara (Cameron) Waters and Dené Oglesby (Paul Callahan); and three grandchildren, Seth, Sean and Samantha Waters.
Born June 4, 1953, in Omaha, John spent his childhood in Nebraska City before moving back to Omaha, graduating from Westside High School. John followed his father's footsteps into engineering, working a total of 45 years serving hospitals in Omaha and Council Bluffs. The last twenty years of his building engineer career were spent at Children's Hospital.
John loved epic tall tales and mythic killer white whales, rooting for the underdog, stories about vagabonds and superheroes. John loved writing — fiction and memoir — and listening to a good tune. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of music, and was an avid concert-goer. He imprinted his love of literacy on his family, from quantum physics to superheroes. His bookshelves attest to his wide array of interests and influences.
A man with a quick wit and an easy laugh, John was a wonderful husband, a devoted father, and a perfect grandpa. He could always be found cheering on his children and grandchildren from sports stands, recital halls, and art shows.
A delightful partner for camping and road trips, movie marathons and night shifts, John was fun to be around and made friends wherever he went. John will be dearly missed by all.
VISITATION to take place on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 3-4pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home (7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha, NE, 68152). MEMORIAL SERVICE following at 4pm. Services will be livestreamed. Link will be available in the obituary on the Forest Lawn website.
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite local charity, or simply reach out and spend more time with your own loved ones.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.