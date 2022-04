Muskin, Joseph M.March 9, 1941 - April 5, 2022Survived by wife, Carmen Smith; son, Joseph J. Muskin (Susan Pollock); daughter, Susan LaCross (Steve); four grandchildren.VISITATION: Friday, April 8th from 12noon to 2pm at the West Center Chapel.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel7805 W. Center Rd.402-391-3900