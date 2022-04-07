Pleiss, Joseph John "Jack"
November 22, 1945 - April 4, 2022
VISITATION: Thursday, April 7th, from 6pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, April 8th, at 11am, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. Interment: Calvary.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 7, 2022.