Dr. Joseph Clarke Stothert
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Stothert, Dr. Joseph Clarke

December 8, 1948 - March 5, 2021

Dr. Joseph Stothert will be remembered as compassionate and committed to his family, excellent patient care, medical training and education, and service to the City of Omaha.

He was recruited to Omaha in 1993 to develop a hospital trauma system; the first of its kind. His expertise in trauma care built an enhanced model for the emergency medical response systems in place today.

Over the last 20 years, he served as the Medical Director for the Omaha Fire Department, Douglas County 911, Metro Community College and Eppley Airfield. He has also served as Director of Trauma for the State of Nebraska.

Dr. Stothert attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois where he received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. He earned a medical degree at Saint Louis University and a doctorate in pulmonary physiology and biophysics at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr. Stothert practiced at Saint Louis University Hospital, UTMB in Galveston, Texas, Creighton University and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He specialized in trauma surgery and critical care.

Dr. Stothert is survived by his wife, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert; children, Dr. Andrew Stothert (Alana) and Elizabeth Leddy (Tom); and four grandchildren.

A private family memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the Stothert family prefers memorials to the First Responders Foundation (https://firstrespondersfoundation.org/donate/) or the Omaha Police Foundation (http://omahapolicefoundation.org; P.O. Box 31134, Omaha, NE 68131-0134) in recognition of Dr. Stothert's commitment to public safety and emergency medical services.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rip Dr. Stothert.
Pamela Hines
March 3, 2022
Dear Jean, Andrew & Alana, Elizabeth & Tom, Grandchildren and All Stothert Family members: Kindly accept heartfelt condolences. Was shocked to read of Dr. Joseph Stothert's obituary this morning. Just candidly remembered his sincere, honest, humble statements said in Galveston as we socialized after dinner upon accepting to work at UTMB more than 30 years ago! My husband searched the web, only to see "obituary". May his gentle spirit rest in perfect peace.
Marissa Gbaanador
April 1, 2021
Bruce and Rkachea Carpenter
March 29, 2021
Jean - Blessings and peace wished to you and your family. Our hearts are heavy because of your loss and we are praying for you. May God be with you all.
Buzz and Becky Garlock
March 20, 2021
I am deeply sadened by the loss of Dr. Stothert. He saved and helped so many people. He was such a great doctor and human being. May God be with him and his family.
Alene Schlange
March 19, 2021
Mayor Stothert and family you have my deepest sympathy in your great loss. Joe was a wonderful man and a phenomenal physician. He accomplished so much in his time in Omaha. We all feel a huge loss in his passing. Love and prayers to all his family and his associates. The work he did lives on in the people he mentored.
Barbara Butler
March 16, 2021
Jean and Family, Kenny and I send our thoughts and prayers with you and your family during this overwhelming and difficult time.
Pamela Hines
March 16, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I did not know Joe but he sounds like an amazing man who gave so much to the city. I have always been inspired by your leadership as mayor. You are an inspiration to many especially women and young girls. Keep up the outstanding work. We are blessed to have you. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless
Kari Mangan
March 16, 2021
Bless you and your entire family during your time of healing.
Sherry Chandler
March 16, 2021
My heart is heavy with sadness over Joe...and for you, Elizabeth and Andrew. I can't even find words to express my feelings. I have always had the highest respect for him even after we all left SLU. He was such a wonderful physician and person, and I loved working with him. Keeping you all in my prayers and that you will be comforted and supported by family and friends.
Linda Barth
Friend
March 14, 2021
Stothert family- your dad has meant the world to me because in 2001 he saved my dad. A few years ago he came to speak in ONeill and I was able to thank him in person. He gave me a hug and carried on with his talk. Then he took off to teach ATLS somewhere. He will forever hold a special place in my heart and you will be in my prayers always. Thank you for sharing him with us.
Jennifer Koehlmoos
March 13, 2021
David and America Young
March 13, 2021
It has been very difficult for me to express or capture in words what Joe meant to Cindy and I. I was fortunate to have worked with Dr. Stothert for over 31 years first as Metro Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Coordinator and then as former Nebraska Statewide EMS/Trauma Program Administrator. I observed how he impacted my life and many other´s lives in a positive way. I will never forget how humble he would be outside of the medical community. He always insisted when I introduced him to my friends that I introduce him as Joe not Dr. Stothert. I once asked Joe how he coped dealing with so many traumas over the years? He said, "I always keep in mind that every one of my patients has a mother who loves them." That is why Joe was a kind individual and dedicated physician. Joe´s life and legacy reflects these words of Maya Angelou, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."
Dean Cole
March 13, 2021
Dr. Stothert saved my daughter's life back in February, 1998. He supported us both through a 2-3 week of aserious illness and surgical intervention. His empathic and kind approach to patients should be a standard followed by all in medicine. Kindness first in all things. I wish his family and friends courage and strong community support during this very sad time.
Deb Jaeger
March 13, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family
james ross
March 13, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss.
Jennifer
March 12, 2021
Down through the years; Mayor Jean & Dr. Joseph you were present in our community to show your continual support. We want to let you know Mayor Jean that we are praying for you and your beautiful family as you are facing this most difficult time. May our Lord Jesus Christ comfort you all. Apostle Vanessa Ward
Apostle Vanessa Ward/Afresh Anointing CWC
March 11, 2021
Dear Jean and family - We both admired Joe, and I often find myself grateful that I knew and worked with him. He was one of the best surgeons I every worked with and am continually amazed at how much I learned from him. He contributed more to trauma care than he knew and that's important to remember. He will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with you.
Twink and Forrest Dalton
March 11, 2021
Dr. Stothert taught me so much during my time at the med center. I wish I could summarize all the lessons but one that resonates with me is this. His level of care and commitment is one you don't see often but was/is so admired by so many. I'm sending so many prayers to his family, friends and colleagues. What an honor it was to work beside him.
Shayna Hill
March 11, 2021
Elizebeth Murphy/Linda Lovgren
March 11, 2021
Dear Jean, our thoughts have been with you and your family over the past few days and we send you our most heartfelt condolences. We keep a warm memory of the moments spent with your husband when we went to Omaha and then during your visit here in France on Omaha Beach. We very much appreciated his presence and his participation in creating this bond of friendship between our two territories. With all our affection.
Anne, Michel & Élisabeth, Philippe & Joëlle, Cédric & Sandrine, Philippe & Sylvie
French friends in Omaha Beach
March 11, 2021
Prayers to Mayor Stothert & Family in your loss.
Roxanne Wynne-Williams
March 10, 2021
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Joseph Stothert. We will remember Dr. Stothert and His family in our prayers.
Tom & Mary Jean Breitkreutz
March 10, 2021
Dr. Stothert served our community with the utmost care and compassion for decades. It was not only an honor to know and work with him but to be his patient. His care was beyond measure for the patients and families that were fortunate to be in his hands. He was a steadfast leader and his presence will be missed. Prayers and condolences for Mayor Stothert and the entire family.
Joann Schaefer MD
March 10, 2021
It is with heavy hearts that we offer our sincerest condolences to the Mayor and the entire Stothert family. Dr. Stothert touched countless lives in the Omaha community and selflessly served the city during a global pandemic. His legacy and our gratitude will live on for years to come. Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau
Omaha Convention & Visitors Bureau
March 10, 2021
He did great things and will be missed.
David Asbury Sr
March 10, 2021
I had the pleasure of workin with Dr. Stothert as a Critical Care nurse manager for over 20 years. His dedication as a clinician, patient advocate, educators and support of nursing staff was unparalleled. My heart goes out to Mayor Stothert and her family during this difficult time. He was my friend and did so much for my family members in times of need for medical care. I pray that he is a peace and that his family, coworkers and friends will find peace with his passing as well. He will be greatly missed.
Sandy Crites
March 10, 2021
Everyone knew you like we did...the most compassionate loyal trustworthy Dr. You've ever met. God Bless your decision...Such a great smart Person...We Love you, God please give peace on earth to everyone who is suffering the loss of this Great Man!
Tamra
March 10, 2021
Stothert Family, I am so sorry for your loss. Your husband was a great man. He changed a lot of lives and was a great pillar of the community. He will be greatly missed. I will pray for your family. May God bless you all. Hugs and love.
Amie Cleaver
March 9, 2021
My deepest sympathies for Mayor Jean and family.
Kerry Winterer
March 9, 2021
Please accept my deepest sympathy
Mike McGahan, MD Grand Island
March 9, 2021
Dear Mayor Stothert and family, Our hearts are saddened to hear of the loss of your husband, father, and grandfather, Joe. Please know that all of you are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. We thank Dr. Stothert especially for the difference he made for first responders and for the innumerable contributions he made to the community. Please accept our warmest condolences, we are deeply sorry for your loss. Al Batschelet, CEO & President, Gary Steiner, Chairman of the Board, and All of us at the First Responders Foundation
First Responders Foundation
March 9, 2021
On behalf of the Employee Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Committee, we send our most sincere condolences to Mayor Stothert and her family for their loss. Our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time.
Employee Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Advisory Committee
March 9, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. May God grant you comfort. Dr. Stothert has made a difference in this world.
Kevin and Mary Duffy
March 9, 2021
My prayers are with you and your family mayor
Bren Gregoire
March 9, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Stothert family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you .
Jim and Leslie Cavanaugh
March 9, 2021
My Condolences and Sympathies to Mayor Stothert and family.
Dan Janousek
March 9, 2021
I might not have been his patient but he was as important to myself as to my friend who was his patient He was our friend and a all around great guy. He will be missed greatly!!!
Liz
March 9, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to the Stothert family at this most difficult time. R.I.P. Joe. It was truly an honor to have worked with you.
Jim, Shaya Love
March 9, 2021
so sorry to loose such a brilliant man.our prayers are with the entire family.RIP
jean godfrey
March 9, 2021
God Bless the Stothert Family. May the Lord comfort you in his loving arms. Such a compassionate man. Kind and caring.
Kathy Rasmussen
March 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Dr Stother was a amazing person. You can almost say he was my hero. He took on my case when no other Dr. would.
Barb Lorence
March 9, 2021
I remember the kind Dr. From my time at.CUMC, what I remember most is his compassion for people every day. I am so sorry for your loss but happy he's in the arms of the.Lord.
Gregory Barry
March 9, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Prayers to your family. Sounds like your husband, dad, and grandfather was an amazing person!!
Elaine L Blickenstaff
March 9, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Stothert over the years on the 911 Advisory Board. He will be truly missed.
Retired Sheriff Tim Dunning
March 9, 2021
