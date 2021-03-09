It has been very difficult for me to express or capture in words what Joe meant to Cindy and I. I was fortunate to have worked with Dr. Stothert for over 31 years first as Metro Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Coordinator and then as former Nebraska Statewide EMS/Trauma Program Administrator. I observed how he impacted my life and many other´s lives in a positive way. I will never forget how humble he would be outside of the medical community. He always insisted when I introduced him to my friends that I introduce him as Joe not Dr. Stothert. I once asked Joe how he coped dealing with so many traumas over the years? He said, "I always keep in mind that every one of my patients has a mother who loves them." That is why Joe was a kind individual and dedicated physician. Joe´s life and legacy reflects these words of Maya Angelou, "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."

Dean Cole March 13, 2021