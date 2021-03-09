Stothert, Dr. Joseph Clarke
December 8, 1948 - March 5, 2021
Dr. Joseph Stothert will be remembered as compassionate and committed to his family, excellent patient care, medical training and education, and service to the City of Omaha.
He was recruited to Omaha in 1993 to develop a hospital trauma system; the first of its kind. His expertise in trauma care built an enhanced model for the emergency medical response systems in place today.
Over the last 20 years, he served as the Medical Director for the Omaha Fire Department, Douglas County 911, Metro Community College and Eppley Airfield. He has also served as Director of Trauma for the State of Nebraska.
Dr. Stothert attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, Illinois where he received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. He earned a medical degree at Saint Louis University and a doctorate in pulmonary physiology and biophysics at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr. Stothert practiced at Saint Louis University Hospital, UTMB in Galveston, Texas, Creighton University and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He specialized in trauma surgery and critical care.
Dr. Stothert is survived by his wife, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert; children, Dr. Andrew Stothert (Alana) and Elizabeth Leddy (Tom); and four grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the Stothert family prefers memorials to the First Responders Foundation (https://firstrespondersfoundation.org/donate/
) or the Omaha Police Foundation (http://omahapolicefoundation.org
; P.O. Box 31134, Omaha, NE 68131-0134) in recognition of Dr. Stothert's commitment to public safety and emergency medical services.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 9, 2021.