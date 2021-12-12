Bonola, Juan Salazar
June 27, 1926 - December 8, 2021
Face masks required. VISITATION: Wednesday, December 15th, from 5pm to 7pm at St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, December 16th, at 10am, St. John Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.