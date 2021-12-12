Menu
Juan Salazar Bonola
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Bonola, Juan Salazar

June 27, 1926 - December 8, 2021

Face masks required. VISITATION: Wednesday, December 15th, from 5pm to 7pm at St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, December 16th, at 10am, St. John Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service and Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University
2500 California Plaza, NE
Dec
15
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University
2500 California Plaza, NE
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University
2500 California Plaza, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.