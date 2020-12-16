Menu
Karen Waters
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Waters, Karen (Fiscus)

January 8, 1949 - December 14, 2020

Karen (Fiscus) Waters, age 71, passed away on December 14, 2020. She was born in Harlan, IA on January 8,1949. Karen's passion and life's work was in nursing. She eventually retired from the Visiting Nurses Association in 2017. Karen dedicated her life to nursing, family and friends. Whenever there was a health emergency in the Manzo family, Karen was often the first one there, to provide emotional support and medical clarifications. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking and spending time with family. An angel on earth, now an angel in heaven. She is deeply loved and missed.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Val Deyne Manzo, Ray Fiscus; many aunts, uncles, and some cousins. She is survived by her brothers, Steven Fiscus, Michael Fiscus; sisters: Cindy Fiscus, Antoinette (Clint) Cave, Antonya Manzo, Gina Fiscus; 10 nieces and nephews, one great-niece; many cousins and friends, especially longtime friend, Kathy Gradina.

A Celebration of Karen's life will take place at a later date.

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 20, 2020.
Cynthia I am so sorry for your loss. Karen was always so kind and helpful to me at the VNA. I will miss her.
Jo Prenger
December 20, 2020
Karen was so helpful and kind to me when I worked with her at the VNA. Condolences to Kathy and to all of Karen's family.
Janece Mollhoff
December 19, 2020
Karen was a lovely person just like her Mother and she will be deeply missed. I will never forget she took the time to pierce my ears with ice and a needle and she liked to roll her hair with empty frozen oj containers. Her memory will remain forever in our hearts.
Melanie Fleming
December 17, 2020
An Angel on earth, now an Angel in Heaven. Karen will be terribly missed! Rest In Peace Dear Cousin! Keeping everyone close in thought and prayers.
Karen Lehman
December 17, 2020
