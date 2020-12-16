Waters, Karen (Fiscus)January 8, 1949 - December 14, 2020Karen (Fiscus) Waters, age 71, passed away on December 14, 2020. She was born in Harlan, IA on January 8,1949. Karen's passion and life's work was in nursing. She eventually retired from the Visiting Nurses Association in 2017. Karen dedicated her life to nursing, family and friends. Whenever there was a health emergency in the Manzo family, Karen was often the first one there, to provide emotional support and medical clarifications. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking and spending time with family. An angel on earth, now an angel in heaven. She is deeply loved and missed.Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Val Deyne Manzo, Ray Fiscus; many aunts, uncles, and some cousins. She is survived by her brothers, Steven Fiscus, Michael Fiscus; sisters: Cindy Fiscus, Antoinette (Clint) Cave, Antonya Manzo, Gina Fiscus; 10 nieces and nephews, one great-niece; many cousins and friends, especially longtime friend, Kathy Gradina.A Celebration of Karen's life will take place at a later date.