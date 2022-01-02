Gurtis, Katherine "Katie" Elizabeth



April 23, 1993 - December 23, 2021



Katherine Elizabeth Gurtis was born April 23, 1993 in Omaha NE to Amy Gurtis and Tim Gurtis. After a long courageous battle with cancer she succumbed on December 23, 2021 with her family by her side.



She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Gene (Cotton) and Shera Gurtis; and her maternal grandmother, Karen Schall. Katie leaves behind to celebrate her life, parents, Amy Gurtis (Todd McMann) and Tim Gurtis; grandfather, Jim Schall; uncles, David Schall (Christine) and Tom Gurtis (Debbie); aunts, Kathy Howenstine (David) and Jana Gurtis; and many friends and relatives.



Katie attended Brownell Talbot Preparatory School where she gained her love for all things French and the performing arts. She continued her studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in English and French. It was at the university, Katie found her passion for film. Upon graduation, she packed her bags and headed to California to pursue her dreams.



Katie's wishes were for a Small Private Service with close family members. This Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of caring and kindness may be given to your local humane society in her honor.



Harriman, TN 865-693-2273



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.