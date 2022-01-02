Katherine Elizabeth Gurtis was born April 23, 1993 in Omaha NE to Amy Gurtis and Tim Gurtis. After a long courageous battle with cancer she succumbed on December 23, 2021 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Gene (Cotton) and Shera Gurtis; and her maternal grandmother, Karen Schall. Katie leaves behind to celebrate her life, parents, Amy Gurtis (Todd McMann) and Tim Gurtis; grandfather, Jim Schall; uncles, David Schall (Christine) and Tom Gurtis (Debbie); aunts, Kathy Howenstine (David) and Jana Gurtis; and many friends and relatives.
Katie attended Brownell Talbot Preparatory School where she gained her love for all things French and the performing arts. She continued her studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in English and French. It was at the university, Katie found her passion for film. Upon graduation, she packed her bags and headed to California to pursue her dreams.
Katie's wishes were for a Small Private Service with close family members. This Service will be held at a later date. Expressions of caring and kindness may be given to your local humane society in her honor.
Tim and Amy,
I am so sorry for both of you, My heart breaks for your family,
My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family,
God bless you,
Andrea Kama
Andrea Kama
January 18, 2022
Tim and Amy - We are so sorry for your loss. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. With deepest sympathies...
Donna and Ron Lippy
January 6, 2022
Dear Tim and Amy and the Gurtis family,
My sincerest condolences to you all. I wept openly today upon receiving this news. A beautiful, positive, radiant, funny woman was taken far too soon. I have nothing but the fondest memories of Katie in history class at BT, a KIND and caring human being who was passionate about her fellow man and animals. My heart breaks for you. My thoughts and prayers are with you in this unbelievably trying time. Katie, you were a true gem.
Mike Dorsey
School
January 5, 2022
My heart and my prayers are with you in this difficult time. I will always remember Katie's smile and enthusiasm for all she did at BT.
Bill Harrell
School
January 4, 2022
Tim and Amy - My deep condolences for your terrible loss. I know there are no words I could write that would bring you any comfort, but just know that I am sorry and will pray for the healing in your hearts that will eventually come.
richard ronning
Friend
January 4, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I'm so sorry for your loss. Deepest condolences.
Maria C Filippelli
January 4, 2022
So sorry for your loss. I'll remember Katie's smiles in my French classes and her cheerful attitude.
Catherine Johnson
School
January 4, 2022
Sorry for your loss. I remember how we both talked about how our daughters were doing in school and how proud you were. Our prayers are with you.
Brad Blome
Other
January 3, 2022
I am so very sorry for your loss of such a beautiful, loving daughter. She fought very hard to stay as long as she could but is free of pain and sorrow now. Prayers are with you and may your memories carry you through these difficult times.
Pat Rashleigh Andersen
Other
January 2, 2022
We are sorry for your loss. I am sure Cotton and Shera were there for her in Heaven. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Richard "Kevin" Halloran
January 2, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss
My deepest sympathy
MS Billie White
Work
January 2, 2022
I'm a professor of French at UNL, and I was very sad to hear of your loss. Katie took several courses from me, and I'll always remember her enthusiasm, engagement, perceptiveness. All my condolences