Kevin T. Keegan
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Keegan, Kevin T.

April 1, 1970 - March 27, 2021

Preceded in death by father, Michael J. Keegan. Survived by wife, Melissa; children, Morgan, Kalen, Rex, Davis and Londyn; mother, Mary Ann Keegan; brother, Kelly Keegan (Regina); sister, Kerry Ahl (Derek); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Meg and Jerry Krause; many other loving family members and friends.

Family will Receive friends Tuesday, March 30th, from 5-7pm at St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th and Q), with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, March 31st, 10am at the Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER,

WEST CENTER CHAPEL

7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
96th and Q, NE
Mar
30
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
96th and Q, NE
Mar
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
96th and Q, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
Andrew and Rachel Thompson
March 30, 2021
I am so sorry. You will be missed Kevin and if there is any thing the family needs please let me know.
Pam Jones
March 30, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Norma Jean and I are sending our blessing to you and your family. Hugs to all of you.
Rhonda / Norma Jean
March 30, 2021
Troy, Jennifer, Brian and Jose
March 30, 2021
Our prayers are with all of the Keegan Family. We are very sorry for your loss.
Michael & Susan Leahy
March 30, 2021
Carl and Amy Snodgrass
March 30, 2021
I am saddened to hear about Kevin's passing. My heart goes out to the friends and family. Kevin is a great guy. Always nice. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers
Walter Bell
Friend
March 30, 2021
Rest in peace my friend. I have many great memories with Kevin growing up in Westgate. Kevin always was quick with a smile and led by example. Heaven gained a great soul, you will me missed by many!
Ken Cumberland
March 30, 2021
Your Lady Lion Basketball FAM
March 30, 2021
Always a warm smile. Knew you by mutual friends, just a great solid man,will miss the presence of you!! R.i.p.
Barclay rice
March 30, 2021
Rest in peace brother
Scott Petsche
March 29, 2021
So sorry to hear this and my condolences to the Keegans. Heaven has gained a soul that will be missed by many. I am thankful for the time we had. Rest in peace my friend.
chris jones
March 29, 2021
Sending prayers to the Keegan family. I worked with Kevin at the 74th and Dodge office. Never a dull moment with him. Have lots of good memories of him. Rest In Peace, Kevin. You went too soon.
Dorothy Bobek-Vacin
March 29, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I grew up with Kevin in Westgate. Praying for your family. Kellie Duffy (Brannen)
Kellie Duffy
March 29, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Kevin leaves lots of happy memories !!
Ronna Elmborg
March 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. He was so fortunate to be so well loved and your many good memories will help sustain you as you grieve.
The Catlett family
March 29, 2021
It is with tears in my eyes and a and a quiver in my voice that I say he was a friend of mine and that he will always have a special place in our hearts. Go with peace my friend your journey is over and I know your spot in heaven is waiting.
Pat & Beth Hamilton
March 29, 2021
To Kevins loving family, I'm so saddened to hear of your loss. I am a Westside '88 grad, and Kevin was a good friend to me all through HS. What a great guy. My heart is with you. May he rest in peace.
Jennifer G Distefano
March 29, 2021
John Groeteke
March 29, 2021
Elmborg family
March 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the Keegan family.
Ron and Adella Mausbach
March 28, 2021
Sending love and prayers of peace to the Keegan family. I am so sad to hear of your loss. Kevin was such a kind and good soul. I hope all of the happy memories you have made with him bring you solace as time passes and heals the terrible pain of loss you must be feeling.
Kym Snelling
Friend
March 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Melissa and the kids at your loss. My love and support for Kelly, Corey, Ems and Avie. May God bless and keep you in His loving arms. Aunt Cindy
Cindy Everson
March 28, 2021
Too soon and sudden to lose this son, brother, husband and father. I will always remember his warm, friendly and accepting personality. Love and prayers to all the Keegan family.
Laura Parson Ahl
March 28, 2021
Dearest Keegan family I just saw this. My heart hurts for you. May the memories of fun times had keep you going through out this very difficult time. God Bless.
Candi Troia
March 28, 2021
My heart goes out to the Keegan Family. There was always a smile on Kevin´s face and mischief in his eyes.
Terri Mac
March 28, 2021
He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
MD,AZ
March 28, 2021
I worked bingo with Kevin 30 years ago. He was so much fun and he made the night go so fast with his quick humor. I remember I came into the DMV when he worked off Dodge street. He had a lady take a Hawaii license plate off her car. Had no idea they recycled the license plates. As she walked away he told me it was the last state he needed for his collection. Rest in peace brother.
Joe Kozol
March 28, 2021
I dont recall a time from your childhood through adulthood where I would see you without a smile. I know how you will be missed, but mostly how you will be remembered. Many prayers to the Keegan Family.
Lamont Barrientos
March 28, 2021
My deepest most heartfelt condolences to the Keegan family and his friends. He was one of the nicest,sweetest friends I ever knew, always so kind . He honestly never had a bad thing to say about anyone. My best memories are with him in it. Us gators go a long way back.Godspeed my friend.
Natalie Barrientos
March 28, 2021
Stunned and very sad. Thoughts and prayers to the Keegan family, may you find peace and strength as you grieve through this difficult time.
Robert Wilson
March 28, 2021
