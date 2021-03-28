Keegan, Kevin T.
April 1, 1970 - March 27, 2021
Preceded in death by father, Michael J. Keegan. Survived by wife, Melissa; children, Morgan, Kalen, Rex, Davis and Londyn; mother, Mary Ann Keegan; brother, Kelly Keegan (Regina); sister, Kerry Ahl (Derek); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Meg and Jerry Krause; many other loving family members and friends.
Family will Receive friends Tuesday, March 30th, from 5-7pm at St. Gerald Catholic Church (96th and Q), with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, March 31st, 10am at the Church. INTERMENT: Resurrection.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2021.