Dr. Kyu Yawp Lee Ph.D.
Lee, Dr. Kyu Yawp, Ph.D

Age 96 - December 17, 2021

With great sadness, we announce the peaceful death of Dr. Kyu Yawp Lee, Ph.D who was 96, on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Seasons Hospice of Rochester, MN. A longtime resident of the Council Bluffs/Omaha area, the family will hold a Celebration of His Life in the spring/summer of 2022, with arrangements by the Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 28, 2021.
