Lee, Dr. Kyu Yawp, Ph.DAge 96 - December 17, 2021With great sadness, we announce the peaceful death of Dr. Kyu Yawp Lee, Ph.D who was 96, on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Seasons Hospice of Rochester, MN. A longtime resident of the Council Bluffs/Omaha area, the family will hold a Celebration of His Life in the spring/summer of 2022, with arrangements by the Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs(712) 322-7779