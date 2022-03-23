Menu
Larry K. Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Johnson, Larry K.

July 11, 1941 - March 19, 2022

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Berneice (Rasche) Johnson and Victor Johnson; and son, Larry Patrick Johnson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Karen K. Johnson; children: Shari (Steve) Fortune, Teri (Scott) Bowman, Jacqui (Josh) Donner, Jim Moller, Sharli Miller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Vernon (Jean) Johnson.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10:30am at the First United Methodist Church (222 Walnut St., Louisville, NE 68037). BURIAL: Friday, March 25, 2022, at 9am at Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE 68138).

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
First United Methodist Church
222 Walnut St, Louisville, NE
Mar
25
Service
10:30a.m. - 11:15a.m.
First United Methodist Church
222 Walnut St, Louisville, NE
Mar
25
Graveside service
9:00a.m. - 9:30a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE
