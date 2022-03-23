Johnson, Larry K.
July 11, 1941 - March 19, 2022
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Berneice (Rasche) Johnson and Victor Johnson; and son, Larry Patrick Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Karen K. Johnson; children: Shari (Steve) Fortune, Teri (Scott) Bowman, Jacqui (Josh) Donner, Jim Moller, Sharli Miller; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Vernon (Jean) Johnson.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, March 25, 2022, at 10:30am at the First United Methodist Church (222 Walnut St., Louisville, NE 68037). BURIAL: Friday, March 25, 2022, at 9am at Omaha National Cemetery (14250 Schram Rd., Omaha, NE 68138).
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 23, 2022.