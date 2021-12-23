Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Larry M. Worshek
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Worshek, Larry M.

December 10, 1941 - December 17, 2021

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, with INTERMENT at 1:30pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. VISITATION with the family: Sunday after 2pm at the 72nd Street Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Pius X Parish, or Open Door Mission.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
19
Wake
4:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
NE
Dec
20
Interment
1:30p.m.
Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mae
December 20, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
Family
December 20, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mae
December 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results