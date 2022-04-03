Dappen, Lester WayneDecember 17, 1927 - March 17, 2022Lester Dappen was born at Lucas, SD to Joseph and Rosetta Dappen. He took Jesus' hand for his journey to heaven at the age of 94 at Pine Hills Assisted Living in Hot Springs, SD. Lester is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Margaret; sons, Jerry (Marilyn) and Joseph (Leora); grandchildren, Angela (Kyle) Scott, Michael Dappen, Leslie and Leana Meek-Dappen; step-granddaughter, Kim Davies; brothers, Luther Dappen, Dr. Glen (Bonnie) Dappen; sisters-in-law, Mary Dappen, Beverly Jacobson, Ruthie Spence; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceding him in death: baby son, Michael; daughter, Joyce Marie; brothers, Ted Dappen and Wesley Dappen; baby sister; and parents, Joseph and Rosetta Dappen, and William and Marie Spence. Lester Dappen attended Elementary Country School, Sunnyside, at Lucas. He graduated from Gregory High School where he participated in football and track, winning some medals. After graduation, he served in the Army. On July 3, 1949, he married Margaret Ellen Spence, to which four children were born and dearly loved. He played farm-team baseball, Sr. Olympics (winning medals), and Sr. Softball, who won championships. Lester was an over-the-road driver 30 years, then started and loved the game of golf. After retirement, he and Margaret wintered 35 years in the Rio Grand Valley, Harlingen, TX, and he traveled to a number of foreign countries with his friend, Al and brother, Wes. Lester was baptized in the Baptist Church in Lucas, SD. He and his family were 60-year members of the Sunset Hills Baptist Church, Omaha, NE. He was a faithful believer in our Lord Jesus Christ.GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held Friday, July 1, 2022 at 5pm at Burke Cemetery in Burke, SD, Graceland. If inclement weather, Services will be at Burke Community Room next to the police station. Memorials to Family send to: Margaret Dappen, 2711 Hwy 18 West, #103, Hot Springs, SD 57747.