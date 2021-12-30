Simpson, Louis A. Jr.
March 18, 1951 - December 24, 2021
SERVICE: Thursday, 11am, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION on Wednesday, from 5-7pm, at the 72nd St. Chapel.
Memorials to the Kidney Foundation. Please join us for the webcast at https://heartstreaming.net/louis-simpson
or on our website.
