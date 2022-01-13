Dankof, Lowell L. "Dan"
July 4, 1935 - January 10, 2022
Preceded in death by parents, Cliff and Wilma Dankof; infant sister, Joyce; and sister Lois (Lloyd) Sebek. Survived by loving and cherished wife of almost 63 years, Dottie; children, Lisa (Dean) Cornett, Angela (Steve) Bellus, and Karl (Mary) Dankof; brothers, Duane (Diana) Dankof and Dale Dankof; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; and many friends. He will be missed.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, January 22, with VISITATION from 10-11am at Luther¬an Church of the Master, 2617 S 114th St., Omaha. The Service will be livestreamed https://youtu.be/40htvbotmrc FUTURE INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Lutheran Church of the Master Building Fund, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 21, 2022.