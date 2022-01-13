Menu
Lowell L. "Dan" Dankof
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Dankof, Lowell L. "Dan"

July 4, 1935 - January 10, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Cliff and Wilma Dankof; infant sister, Joyce; and sister Lois (Lloyd) Sebek. Survived by loving and cherished wife of almost 63 years, Dottie; children, Lisa (Dean) Cornett, Angela (Steve) Bellus, and Karl (Mary) Dankof; brothers, Duane (Diana) Dankof and Dale Dankof; 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons; and many friends. He will be missed.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday, January 22, with VISITATION from 10-11am at Luther¬an Church of the Master, 2617 S 114th St., Omaha. The Service will be livestreamed https://youtu.be/40htvbotmrc FUTURE INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Lutheran Church of the Master Building Fund, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 21, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master
2617 S 114th St., Omaha, NE
Jan
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Lutheran Church of the Master
2617 S 114th St., Omaha, NE
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We would like to offer our deepest sympathy for the loss of a husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. Although we did not know Dan, we do know his son Karl. Knowing the type of person that Karl is speaks volumes about who Dan was. Our thoughts and prayers will be with your entire family during this sad and difficult time.
Cecelia and Mike Smith
January 21, 2022
Mark and Carmen Dankof
Family
January 18, 2022
Carmen and I decided several photos of Lowell and Dottie´s last trip here to San Antonio in late August of 2021 belonged here also. That trip seems an especially miraculous provision of God now in looking back.
Mark and Carmen Dankof
Family
January 18, 2022
Carmen and I decided a couple of Dad´s photos were appropriate to post on Lowell´s page as Dad would want us to make sure he was a part of the posts for Lowell´s family and friends.
Mark and Carmen Dankof
Family
January 18, 2022
My deepest condolences to the Dankof family, my husband Don Hanrahan worked with Dan at WE for many years. Norma Hanrahan
Norma Hanrahan
Friend
January 18, 2022
So sorry for your loss. ~ Rhonda Dankof
Gail Lyons
January 17, 2022
Worked and Golf with Danny for years at WE. Great guy sorry he's gone. RIP Danny!
jimmy peterson
Friend
January 15, 2022
Aunt Vera Dankof
Family
January 14, 2022
Aunt Vera Dankof
Family
January 14, 2022
Aunt Vera Dankof
Family
January 14, 2022
Every visit of Lowell and Dottie to San Antonio over the years was a special gift. His address delivered at Dad´s military honors funeral in San Antonio was a singular moment in time, as was the last visit to the Alamo City to see Mom this last August.
Mark Dankof
Family
January 14, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss! Lifting you all up in prayer!
Shari Wuster Rogers
January 13, 2022
Prayers to the Dankof family. We all share the sorrow of Dan's passing. May God hear our prayers during this sad time. Much love to you. Rest in peace Dan, rest in peace.
Bob and Lind
Friend
January 13, 2022
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
January 13, 2022
