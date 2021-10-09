Our family is profoundly disheartened to announce that our brother and uncle, Marvin L. Whitfield, left us to rest in peace on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the age 65 in Houston, TX. He was born on December 31, 1955, to the late Roy and Thelma Whitfield. The second youngest of three brothers and two sisters.
In 1964, Marvin was baptized at Zion Baptist Church. He graduated from Omaha Technical High School in 1974 and later matriculated at Houston Community College. He was a dance member of the Houston Rockets Space City Seniors Dance Team.
He was devoted to his lovely wife Patricia Gipson for 38 years. Unto this union was born Derric and Amber. He was a proud grandfather to Londyn Skye.
Marvin mastered his craft as a car salesperson for 34 years with a plethora of achievements and accolades.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Thelma Whitfield, and his brother, Joseph P. Spight. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Whitfield; devoted children: Derric Whitfield, Washington, DC and Amber (Charles) Whitfield, Houston, TX; granddaughter, Londyn Skye; siblings: Carnell (Dorothy) Washington, Baton Rouge, LA; Diana Washington, Baton Rouge, LA; Steven (Victoria) Whitfield, Fairburn, GA; Doris Whitfield Copeland, Omaha, NE; nephew, Rapp Washington, Phoenix, AZ; nieces: Dionne C. Whitfield, Omaha, NE; Dr. Orlanda M. Whitfield, Omaha, NE; Karnesha Washington, Arlington, TX; Kartedra A. Washington, Fort Worth, TX; a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
All Peoples' Funeral Home
13035 Hwy 6, Rosharon, TX 77583 | (281) 431-4743
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2021.
Know Mr. Whitefield for many years. I bought all my cars from him at Davis Chevrolet. What a kind generous man was he. Prayers for all his family. I just learned of his passing today.
Pattie Staples McGuire
Friend
October 1, 2021
Marvin was a great person full of life and very nice. I am so glad I got a chance to meet him. He made my experience with buying a car easy.
Alicia Woods
September 27, 2021
My prayers go out to the family and friends
Marilynn Ashby
September 26, 2021
You all have our deepest sympathy. We only knew Marvin briefly, but he was awesome. Very knowledgeable and professional guy with a wonderful sense of caring as well. God bless you all with the strength you need .
Eugene Simon
Work
September 23, 2021
May God continue to comfort, strengthen and keep you during this time and beyond.