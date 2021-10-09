Whitfield, Mr. Marvin Louis



December 31, 1955 - September 20, 2021



Our family is profoundly disheartened to announce that our brother and uncle, Marvin L. Whitfield, left us to rest in peace on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the age 65 in Houston, TX. He was born on December 31, 1955, to the late Roy and Thelma Whitfield. The second youngest of three brothers and two sisters.



In 1964, Marvin was baptized at Zion Baptist Church. He graduated from Omaha Technical High School in 1974 and later matriculated at Houston Community College. He was a dance member of the Houston Rockets Space City Seniors Dance Team.



He was devoted to his lovely wife Patricia Gipson for 38 years. Unto this union was born Derric and Amber. He was a proud grandfather to Londyn Skye.



Marvin mastered his craft as a car salesperson for 34 years with a plethora of achievements and accolades.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Thelma Whitfield, and his brother, Joseph P. Spight. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Whitfield; devoted children: Derric Whitfield, Washington, DC and Amber (Charles) Whitfield, Houston, TX; granddaughter, Londyn Skye; siblings: Carnell (Dorothy) Washington, Baton Rouge, LA; Diana Washington, Baton Rouge, LA; Steven (Victoria) Whitfield, Fairburn, GA; Doris Whitfield Copeland, Omaha, NE; nephew, Rapp Washington, Phoenix, AZ; nieces: Dionne C. Whitfield, Omaha, NE; Dr. Orlanda M. Whitfield, Omaha, NE; Karnesha Washington, Arlington, TX; Kartedra A. Washington, Fort Worth, TX; a host of sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2021.