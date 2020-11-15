Pazderka, Mary Marguerite (Haselton)
December 15, 1931 - November 8, 2020
Mary Marguerite (Haselton) Pazderka, age 88 of Kalamazoo, MI, and formerly of Omaha, NE, died Sunday evening, November 8th, 2020 at Friendship Village with her loving family at her side.
Mary, the daughter of William R. and Marguerite M. (McSweeney) Haselton, was born in Omaha, NE, on December 15th, 1931. She was a 1949 graduate of Omaha's Duchesne Academy High School and received her bachelor's degree from Creighton University four years later. Mary had a career in advertising at a prominent radio station in Omaha and eventually worked at Commercial Federal Saving and Loans before leaving the workforce to raise her four children. She returned to work for her husband's drugstore business as a bookkeeper part-time and eventually returned full time as a Church Secretary for the St Margaret Mary's Parish of Omaha with over 20 years of faithful service. She and her husband, John, moved to Friendship Village in 2015 from Omaha.
Mary loved the arts. She dabbled in painting and had a flair for drama. She acted in plays at Duchesne Academy and Creighton University and then took on more saintly roles including St. Margaret Mary herself at Summer camp. At first shy and quiet, Mary would surprise people with her wit and humor. She cherished her many friendships and loved a good laugh.
Mary was united in marriage to John Anton Pazderka at Cathedral Catholic Church, Omaha on July 4th, 1970.
Surviving is her husband of 50+ years, John; two daughters, Marguerite M. "Peggy" Pazderka of Saginaw, MI and Paula J. ((Andy Moran) Pazderka of Chapel Hill, NC; two sons, Philip A. (Thuy) Pazderka of Lake Doster, Plainwell, MI and Patrick J. (Christina) Pazderka of Minneapolis, MN; and by seven precious grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Emma "Jane," and three loving older brothers, Bill, Bob, and Tom.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, November 21st at 11am, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 12648 East D Avenue, Augusta, MI 49012, with Father James E. Richardson, Celebrant and Deacon Michael A. Carl, Assisting. The final interment will be held in Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's honor may be directed to Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart, Omaha, NE, or https://www.duchesneacademy.org/apps/pages/donate
