Post, Mary Clare



December 4, 1940 - June 26, 2021



Mary died after a short illness. She was a beloved mother, proud grandparent, cherished sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann and Carl Vinciquerra; her son, Carl Post. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Prochaska; grandchildren, Mary Beth and Mark Prochaska; great granddaughter, Delanie Gordon; sisters, Kathleen Morgan and Patti (Gil) Passarella. Many nieces, nephrews, and dear friends. Private Family Service



Anatomical Board



UNMC



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2021.