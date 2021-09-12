Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Clare Mary Post
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
Post, Mary Clare

December 4, 1940 - June 26, 2021

Mary died after a short illness. She was a beloved mother, proud grandparent, cherished sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann and Carl Vinciquerra; her son, Carl Post. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Prochaska; grandchildren, Mary Beth and Mark Prochaska; great granddaughter, Delanie Gordon; sisters, Kathleen Morgan and Patti (Gil) Passarella. Many nieces, nephrews, and dear friends. Private Family Service

Anatomical Board

UNMC
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.