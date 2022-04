Kiehl, Maryan



Maryan Kiehl, age 93, of Omaha was called to Heaven on November 12, 2021. Maryan was born on January 28, 1928 in Barberton, OH to William Leslie and Lucy Tiffin. She was preceded in death by husband Phil Kiehl. They had two children, Chet and Becky. She is survived by son Chet Kiehl; daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Tony Sante; grandson, Spencer (Jennifer) Sante.



A Graveside Service will be held on April 7 at 1pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 7909 Morman Bridge Road, in Omaha.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.