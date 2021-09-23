Mathews, Dr. Maurice Damon "Doc"
Age 87
Dr. Maurice "Doc" Damon Mathews, of St. Paul, NE passed away surrounded by family on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
Those left to live out his legacy include his wife of 65 years, Maedean Mathews of St. Paul; sons, Dr. Monty Mathews (Dr. Nancy) and their children, Carly, Drew and Dr. Haley Mathews of Omaha; Mike Mathews (Katie) of Kearney and their children, Mitchell and Libby Mathews of Kearney, and MacKenzie and Carlos Tejada, and their daughter, Mila Tejada of Dallas; his son Mark's children, Megan and Jeff Fox of Omaha, and Levi Mathews, his girlfriend, Sharon Lynch of Omaha; sister-in-law, Sandy Fruehling (Dr. Richard Fruehling) of Grand Island, and their sons, Erich, Kirk, and Christian and their families.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 24, 10:30am, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Jan Anderson & Pastor Jim Fruehling will be officiating. VISITATION: Thursday, September 23, from 4-8pm, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. A Private Family Burial will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Howard County Medical Center, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, or the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department & EMT's.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com
.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Homes
St. Paul, NE | (308) 380-9044
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.