Dr. Maurice Damon "Doc" Mathews
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
411 O Street
Saint Paul, NE
Mathews, Dr. Maurice Damon "Doc"

Age 87

Dr. Maurice "Doc" Damon Mathews, of St. Paul, NE passed away surrounded by family on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Those left to live out his legacy include his wife of 65 years, Maedean Mathews of St. Paul; sons, Dr. Monty Mathews (Dr. Nancy) and their children, Carly, Drew and Dr. Haley Mathews of Omaha; Mike Mathews (Katie) of Kearney and their children, Mitchell and Libby Mathews of Kearney, and MacKenzie and Carlos Tejada, and their daughter, Mila Tejada of Dallas; his son Mark's children, Megan and Jeff Fox of Omaha, and Levi Mathews, his girlfriend, Sharon Lynch of Omaha; sister-in-law, Sandy Fruehling (Dr. Richard Fruehling) of Grand Island, and their sons, Erich, Kirk, and Christian and their families.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 24, 10:30am, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Jan Anderson & Pastor Jim Fruehling will be officiating. VISITATION: Thursday, September 23, from 4-8pm, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. A Private Family Burial will take place at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Howard County Medical Center, St. Mark's Lutheran Church, or the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department & EMT's.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.

Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Homes

St. Paul, NE | (308) 380-9044
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Jacobsen-Greenway Funeral Home
Maidean I am so sorry for your loss I would have liked to came with Diane but I´ve been laid up with my back and didn´t feel like I could take the ride. Gods blessing to you.
Beverly strong
Family
September 23, 2021
Mike and family: your dad was a friend and a good man. My prayers are with you.
Gordon Hrnicek
September 23, 2021
Maedean and family, our deepest sympathies and prayers to your family at this time, may Doc revel in heaven, pitching like a young man and catching the biggest fish ever!
Bob and Cheryl Gregoski
September 23, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathies for the entire family... May `doc´ forever R.I.P.
Russ Nesiba
Other
September 23, 2021
So very sorry to hear of the passing of one of our favorite people. Memories of good times will always be with us. Praying for you and your dear family. Nev and Gordy
Dr. Gordon and Nev Fredrickson
Friend
September 22, 2021
