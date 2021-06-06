Bates, Michael
Age 72 - November 25, 2020
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Lionell Bates; step-father, Donald (Dewey) Akins; brother, Patrick Bates; and sister-in-law, Glenda Hass.
Survivors include wife, Jeaneen Bates of Omaha; son, Patrick and Kristy (Westerhold) Bates of Aurora, CO and their children, Grace Marie and Emma Jean; daughter, Kellee and Jason Sloger of Omaha, and their children, Austin Michael and Taylor Rose; mother, Wilma Akins of Omaha; brother, Duane "Skip" and Mary Morgan of Colorado Springs, CO and their daughter, Corri and Jonathan Bernhard and family; step-sister, Jackie Akins of Iowa; sister-in-law, Faye Bates of Santa Fe, NM; and brother-in-law, Dwight Hass of West Point, NE and his daughter, Shania Hass.
MEMORIAL SERVICES will be on Saturday, June 12, at 10am at the Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church in Elkhorn, NE. A luncheon will follow at the Church. Interment will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
MINNICK FUNERAL HOME
830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788
402-372-2022www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.