Omaha World-Herald
Michael Bates
FUNERAL HOME
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. - West Point
830 S Colfax St
West Point, NE
Bates, Michael

Age 72 - November 25, 2020

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Lionell Bates; step-father, Donald (Dewey) Akins; brother, Patrick Bates; and sister-in-law, Glenda Hass.

Survivors include wife, Jeaneen Bates of Omaha; son, Patrick and Kristy (Westerhold) Bates of Aurora, CO and their children, Grace Marie and Emma Jean; daughter, Kellee and Jason Sloger of Omaha, and their children, Austin Michael and Taylor Rose; mother, Wilma Akins of Omaha; brother, Duane "Skip" and Mary Morgan of Colorado Springs, CO and their daughter, Corri and Jonathan Bernhard and family; step-sister, Jackie Akins of Iowa; sister-in-law, Faye Bates of Santa Fe, NM; and brother-in-law, Dwight Hass of West Point, NE and his daughter, Shania Hass.

MEMORIAL SERVICES will be on Saturday, June 12, at 10am at the Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church in Elkhorn, NE. A luncheon will follow at the Church. Interment will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

MINNICK FUNERAL HOME

830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788

402-372-2022

www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church
Elkhorn, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. - West Point
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.