Bates, MichaelAge 72 - November 25, 2020Mike was preceded in death by his father, Lionell Bates; step-father, Donald (Dewey) Akins; brother, Patrick Bates; and sister-in-law, Glenda Hass.Survivors include wife, Jeaneen Bates of Omaha; son, Patrick and Kristy (Westerhold) Bates of Aurora, CO and their children, Grace Marie and Emma Jean; daughter, Kellee and Jason Sloger of Omaha, and their children, Austin Michael and Taylor Rose; mother, Wilma Akins of Omaha; brother, Duane "Skip" and Mary Morgan of Colorado Springs, CO and their daughter, Corri and Jonathan Bernhard and family; step-sister, Jackie Akins of Iowa; sister-in-law, Faye Bates of Santa Fe, NM; and brother-in-law, Dwight Hass of West Point, NE and his daughter, Shania Hass.MEMORIAL SERVICES will be on Saturday, June 12, at 10am at the Elkhorn Hills United Methodist Church in Elkhorn, NE. A luncheon will follow at the Church. Interment will be in the Beemer Cemetery.MINNICK FUNERAL HOME830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788402-372-2022