Hoffman, Michael R. "Bucky"
April 15, 1963 - December 18, 2021
Preceded in death by father Ralph Hoffman; and brother Thomas. Survived by mother Joan Hoffman; sister, Kathy (Tim) Smith; nieces, Marinna, Carmela and Adrianna Smith; aunts; uncles; cousins; treasured friends.
VISITATION: Monday, December 27, at 72nd St. Chapel beginning at 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICE: Tuesday, December 28, 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to the family for future designation.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2021.