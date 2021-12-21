Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael R. "Bucky" Hoffman
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Hoffman, Michael R. "Bucky"

April 15, 1963 - December 18, 2021

Preceded in death by father Ralph Hoffman; and brother Thomas. Survived by mother Joan Hoffman; sister, Kathy (Tim) Smith; nieces, Marinna, Carmela and Adrianna Smith; aunts; uncles; cousins; treasured friends.

VISITATION: Monday, December 27, at 72nd St. Chapel beginning at 5pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICE: Tuesday, December 28, 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials to the family for future designation.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
27
Wake
7:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
28
Service
10:30a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Mike was the coolest and nicest guy I ever met. I kept a note he wrote to friends and colleagues at Kutak Rock around January 2016. This is what he wrote: "Words cannot express my appreciation for all the cards, prayers and support I feel from all of you. Right now I feel like I have more good days than bad which is a good thing. I do have an e-mail account: [email protected] and I'm also on Facebook. Guess it took cancer to bring me into the 21st century. Actually my nieces are responsible! Please keep me in your prayers as I continue my journey." Rest in Peace, Mike.
Robin Quaites
Work
December 28, 2021
My deepest sympathy in the loss of Mike. He was a such a nice and helpful guy during our time at Kutak. May he rest in peace.
Joan Kozisek
December 26, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2: 16,17.
DT
December 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results