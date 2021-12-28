Mike was the coolest and nicest guy I ever met. I kept a note he wrote to friends and colleagues at Kutak Rock around January 2016. This is what he wrote:
"Words cannot express my appreciation for all the cards, prayers and support I feel from all of you. Right now I feel like I have more good days than bad which is a good thing. I do have an e-mail account: [email protected]
and I'm also on Facebook. Guess it took cancer to bring me into the 21st century. Actually my nieces are responsible! Please keep me in your prayers as I continue my journey."
Rest in Peace, Mike.