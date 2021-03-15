Menu
Michael D. Pettengill
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Pettengill, Michael D.

January 20, 1955 - March 13, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Dan and LaRee Pettengill. Survived by partner, Kathy Pettengill; children, Tracy Pettengill and Michael Pettengill; beloved granddaughter, Presley Pettengill-Clark; sisters, Lynn Pettengill and Jody Moreland; many other family and friends.

VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, March 17, at Forest Lawn.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7 Entries
When my family first moved to North O, Mike was possibly the first person in met. He was in first grade and I was in second. He was a pistol. We clashed at first, but soon became friends. It was a "neighborhood " relationship. Although I never really spoke with Mike after the "Newport days", this still really hits home. Rest.
David Blackford
March 22, 2021
Michael is forever part of family summers at Lake Okoboji with the Hales, Pettengills and Faulkners. Swimming, boating, sailing and hanging out. On a rainy day, we kids piled into one cabin and read comic books that Mike brought up. Very happy memories. For us, he will be forever young. We are sorry for his loss.
Patrice Faulkner Sayre
March 19, 2021
Kathy and family, So sorry for your loss. Mike was a good man. We grew up together, and i recall he gave me a ride in his Plymouth station wagon to north high when i was a sophomore, before i owned a car. Listening to the same Alice Cooper 8 track tape every morning. Fond memories. Photo is from when we were both 18 just out of high school. Such hair!
Dave Eberhart
March 18, 2021
I remember Mike so well as our neighbor across the street on Newport! He was a funny guy that always had something going on! The whole family was very special to us! My condolences go out to Lynn and Jody! R.I.P. Mike!!
Brad Blackford
March 17, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to to the family. Our prayers go up to God, who alone can bring comfort to all of you who morn.
Greg & Denise Janisch
March 16, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. RIP Mike
Linda Arbuthnot Hotovy
March 16, 2021
