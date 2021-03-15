Pettengill, Michael D.
January 20, 1955 - March 13, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Dan and LaRee Pettengill. Survived by partner, Kathy Pettengill; children, Tracy Pettengill and Michael Pettengill; beloved granddaughter, Presley Pettengill-Clark; sisters, Lynn Pettengill and Jody Moreland; many other family and friends.
VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday, March 17, at Forest Lawn.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2021.