Copenhaver, Nancy K.



July 24, 1932 - April 10, 2022



Preceded in death by her husband Bob Copenhaver and daughter Jean Copenhaver. She is survived by her children Rob (Tairi), Thom (Joan), Mary (Mike), Susan (Kevin), John (Jenn), and by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, April 13, at 6pm with a VISITATION from 5-6pm, at the Pacific Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Humane Society.



