Dear Nate, Oh my goodness! Did you ever know or realize how much of a treasure you were to your aunts and grandparents? From the moment we met you, we all had such "mad love" for you! Every family was extra joyful because you had joined us! You were not only the most gorgeous child we had ever seen you were also so smart and happy and gentle. I could go on and on... We all positioned ourselves to sit with you, hold you and get in pictures with you. You were the official Millington baby! I remember, so clearly, the day I first knew of you. Your mom and I were sunbathing on the beach at Peony Park in the summer of 1980. She said that she and your dad were unexpectedly expecting a baby and that they were so very excited. My love for you became planted in my heart at that very moment, and it grew more and more through your mom's pregnancy. We could hardly wait for your arrival. On the day you were born, I was simultaneously ecstatic and distracted. I broke my house key off in our front door. We had to deal with that inconvenience before ever getting to the hospital. Thank you for waiting for us....we hadn't missed your delivery.I will never forget the profound look of love, amazement, and pride on your dad's face when he showed you to us for that first time. Your mom was resting...it had been a long labor and delivery...she was so courageous and exhausted, and you were a big fella! She was waiting for you in her hospital room. You looked so beautiful to all of us, and we were over the moon with delight...the miracle of birth is such a sweet thing. I was honored to have been there. I never would have thought that I would also have the honor of being with you as you left this world. You only lived for forty years. How could this be? Your invited Aunt Nancy and me to be with the two of you. Your mom got to touch you and hold you and tell you of her great love for you. She was so proud of your courage to seek help and was so comforted that you were dying with such hope in your heart. None of us will ever forget how the look of restfulness and tranquility came upon your face in the last few minutes of your life and as that single tear rolled down your cheek. You looked so beautiful and your passing brought peace to us. Thank you for waiting for us to get there. Your death was soothing and beautiful. Through the grace of God, your dad was waiting for you. We felt his presence. He took you with him. Another miracle. Mary Millington Pitts, Nate's aunt

Mary Millington Pitts April 11, 2021