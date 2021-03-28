Nathan was preceded in death by his father, Frank Ault; grandparents, Charles and Joan Millington, and Ed and Alice Ault; and aunts, Ann Ochoa and Ali Campbell. He is survived by his mother, Jane Ault of Omaha; sisters, Emily (Derek) Leas of Gainesville FL, and Celia Ault of McKinney, TX; and many extended family members and friends
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Nebraska Humane Society.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory
72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street Omaha, NE 68114
402-391-1664 | www.johngentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 28 to Apr. 10, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel.
7 Entries
Dear Nate,
Oh my goodness! Did you ever know or realize how much of a treasure you were to your aunts and grandparents? From the moment we met you, we all had such "mad love" for you! Every family was extra joyful because you had joined us! You were not only the most gorgeous child we had ever seen you were also so smart and happy and gentle. I could go on and on... We all positioned ourselves to sit with you, hold you and get in pictures with you. You were the official Millington baby!
I remember, so clearly, the day I first knew of you. Your mom and I were sunbathing on the beach at Peony Park in the summer of 1980. She said that she and your dad were unexpectedly expecting a baby and that they were so very excited. My love for you became planted in my heart at that very moment, and it grew more and more through your mom's pregnancy.
We could hardly wait for your arrival. On the day you were born, I was simultaneously ecstatic and distracted. I broke my house key off in our front door. We had to deal with that inconvenience before ever getting to the hospital. Thank you for waiting for us....we hadn't missed your delivery.I will never forget the profound look of love, amazement, and pride on your dad's face when he showed you to us for that first time. Your mom was resting...it had been a long labor and delivery...she was so courageous and exhausted, and you were a big fella! She was waiting for you in her hospital room. You looked so beautiful to all of us, and we were over the moon with delight...the miracle of birth is such a sweet thing. I was honored to have been there.
I never would have thought that I would also have the honor of being with you as you left this world. You only lived for forty years. How could this be? Your invited Aunt Nancy and me to be with the two of you. Your mom got to touch you and hold you and tell you of her great love for you. She was so proud of your courage to seek help and was so comforted that you were dying with such hope in your heart. None of us will ever forget how the look of restfulness and tranquility came upon your face in the last few minutes of your life and as that single tear rolled down your cheek. You looked so beautiful and your passing brought peace to us. Thank you for waiting for us to get there. Your death was soothing and beautiful. Through the grace of God, your dad was waiting for you. We felt his presence. He took you with him. Another miracle.
Mary Millington Pitts, Nate's aunt
Mary Millington Pitts
April 11, 2021
Jane, thanks for sharing the webpage about Nate. So many memories came rushing back...the tiger cat, his paper route, Nate showing us his PC before these were even things people had in their houses. I loved going to Grandma and Grandpa's house with him as a kid. For many years , I just remember it as Nate, Emily, Adam and myself in their basement before the addition above the garage and before the younger cousins begin to walk. Adam and I were mesmerized by Nate. He was the oldest. He was the leader. Nate knew things and we wanted to know those things too. I was always inspired by him and what he was doing. I wanted to up my sports knowledge, become independent and get a paper route. I hated it when we said goodbye when Nate, Celia and Emily moved to Texas. Grandma and Grandpa's felt emptier. Unfortunately, I haven't been able to see Nate too often after that move. It's only been more recently at large family gatherings like Grandma's funeral, Franks funeral, and Emily's wedding that I was able to get to know him again little by little. We were able to easily fall back into childhood memories. I know he loved our "cousin group" and our "childhood family gatherings" as much as I did. I am sad to hear that social anxiety got the best of him these past few years. He was a good and compassionate guy and had the courage to seek help. His passing is a tragedy in every sense. I am deeply grateful for my last few conversations with him and will miss him greatly.
Noah Thomas (Justin) Pitts
Family
April 8, 2021
Dear Jane
Although we only met once at the wedding Carmen talk about her cousins so much I feel like we never really lost touch,my husband & I are so sorry for the lost of your handsome son & share your pain as we also lost a brother in law & his son due to covid,may God you strength to keep going knowing that he'll be forever in your hearth
Juanita ochoa
April 8, 2021
Jane,
I am heartbroken about the loss of Nate. As a family member and a parent, I know the hardest thing would have to be the loss of a child.
Several months ago, Nate needed some help with his truck, and he asked me if I could help him. I met up with him, and I could see how difficult it was for him to reach out. Nate was deeply worried about getting the truck running, but he didn't know how to proceed.
Luckily, after a few minutes, we got it going, and he was relieved and so very appreciative. He thanked me many times over, and we talked a bit about how he was glad to be in Omaha near family. I said that we are family and that as a family we take care of each other. I went on to say that he should never feel badly about calling me for help, and we would always be there for him. Nate said he would like to give me a hug but wouldn't because of covid.
Later that day, he sent me a text telling me how very grateful he was for the help. It touched me deeply. We lost a wonderful young man.
Don Pitts---Nate's uncle
Don Pitts
April 7, 2021
To my dear Jane, I have been thinking about you and sending prayers for you and your family. May your strong faith in God help you through this difficult time.
Karen Millee
April 6, 2021
Jane,
My deepest sympathy for the loss of your son. We are a family at OSC and my heart sank when I read the email. May God be with you and comfort you during this difficult time.
Suz Swanson
April 4, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers go out to your family during this tragic event in your lives. May you trust in God as you await a future promise to see your loved one again. (2Pet.3:13)
ND,AZ