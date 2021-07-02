Menu
Nitin "Nitty" Gambhir
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Gambhir, Nitin "Nitty"

October 5, 1977 - June 29, 2021

Nitin "Nitty" Gambhir, an Omaha native, died unexpectedly on June 29, 2021. Nitty is survived by his loving parents, Sudesh and Kiran Gambhir; brother and sister-in-law, Vineet and Neera Gambhir; 2 nieces, Jhanvi and Jaya Gambhir; soulmate, Joni Mertz; Rocky, his spunky four-legged friend.

Nitty was born in Booth Memorial Hospital in Queens, New York and moved to Omaha before turning 1. He soon fell in love with football and grew to be the Cornhusker fan we all know him to be.

Early in life he worked for the Omaha Royals including his time as Casey the Mascot. Nitty then worked at Best Buy and later for Omaha Public Power District (OPPD). At OPPD Nitty was a leader, and shined as he put both customers and his fellow employees first. He left a legacy as a problem solver and lived the Core Values of OPPD. In all these roles he interacted with respect and a true desire to make the day better.

Nitty found joy in the success of others. He lived a life of service. Nitty will be remembered as a kind, patient, respectful and generous person.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 2nd from 9am to 11am at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.

Memorials suggested to OPPD Energy Assistance Program (https://www.dollarenergy.org/donations/oppd/#xd_co_f=OTJiMWIwNTktMjkwOC00MTAzLTk4ZGEtNmJiZTE4M2QyYzg1~) and Nebraska Humane Society.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jul
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I last saw Nitty probably around 1997 when he and I both worked for the Omaha Royals. He was always, helpful, cheerful, full-of-energy and fun. I have fond memories of him working in the press box at Rosenblatt Stadium. I was very sorry to hear of his passing and wished our paths had crossed in those years after I left the team. My sympathies to his family and loved ones.
Frank Adkisson
Work
July 3, 2021
Nitty had a wonderful soul, warm and welcoming smile, and cheery gleam in his eyes when talking about things he enjoyed. He was an inspiration. Our deepest sympathies to the Gambhir family and Joni. (OPPD Customer Service and Nuclear retirees)
Ruth and Tom Jamieson
Work
July 2, 2021
I worked in the cafeteria at OPPD and Nitty was a ray of sunshine in my day! I am so sorry to learn of his passing! My deepest sympathy and prayers to his family! GO BIG RED NITTY!
Dotti Winterberg
July 2, 2021
What a wonderful person Nitty Gambir, you will be missed. May peace be with the Gambhir Family.
Rodney Williams
Friend
July 2, 2021
Nitin was a regular at our restaurant. I am saddened at the loss and pray for him and his family.
Mike Smith
Other
July 2, 2021
Nitty one was my original sales mentors at Best Buy. He truly was one of the best people I have ever met. He was also smiling and happy to help where needed. You could tell he really cared about the people he helped and spoke to. I'm lucky to have learned the things I use today from him and I also feel lucky to have had him in my life when I did. You will truly be missed by many.
Derek Ruppert
July 2, 2021
I had the privilege of working with Nitty on several projects. He always focused on people and results. If he could help in anyway, he always did and even took the extra step to make certain all was done. He was a dedicated professional and an even greater human being. I will miss him but will never forget him. It was a pleasure getting to know him and work with him. Prayers to all his family and friend! Ken
Ken Sibilia
Work
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results