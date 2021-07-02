Nitty one was my original sales mentors at Best Buy. He truly was one of the best people I have ever met. He was also smiling and happy to help where needed. You could tell he really cared about the people he helped and spoke to. I'm lucky to have learned the things I use today from him and I also feel lucky to have had him in my life when I did. You will truly be missed by many.

Derek Ruppert July 2, 2021