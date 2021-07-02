Gambhir, Nitin "Nitty"
October 5, 1977 - June 29, 2021
Nitin "Nitty" Gambhir, an Omaha native, died unexpectedly on June 29, 2021. Nitty is survived by his loving parents, Sudesh and Kiran Gambhir; brother and sister-in-law, Vineet and Neera Gambhir; 2 nieces, Jhanvi and Jaya Gambhir; soulmate, Joni Mertz; Rocky, his spunky four-legged friend.
Nitty was born in Booth Memorial Hospital in Queens, New York and moved to Omaha before turning 1. He soon fell in love with football and grew to be the Cornhusker fan we all know him to be.
Early in life he worked for the Omaha Royals including his time as Casey the Mascot. Nitty then worked at Best Buy and later for Omaha Public Power District (OPPD). At OPPD Nitty was a leader, and shined as he put both customers and his fellow employees first. He left a legacy as a problem solver and lived the Core Values of OPPD. In all these roles he interacted with respect and a true desire to make the day better.
Nitty found joy in the success of others. He lived a life of service. Nitty will be remembered as a kind, patient, respectful and generous person.
The family will receive friends Friday, July 2nd from 9am to 11am at the West Center Chapel followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am.
To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on our home page.
Memorials suggested to OPPD Energy Assistance Program (https://www.dollarenergy.org/donations/oppd/#xd_co_f=OTJiMWIwNTktMjkwOC00MTAzLTk4ZGEtNmJiZTE4M2QyYzg1~
) and Nebraska Humane Society.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jul. 2, 2021.