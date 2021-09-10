Morrow, Paige Elizabeth
September 7, 1994 - September 5, 2021
Paige Elizabeth Morrow, age 26, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, in South Carolina as the result of an accident. Paige was born on September 7, 1994 in Lakeland, FL to Scott and Lori (Hartigan) Morrow.
She graduated from Winter Park High School in Winter Park, FL in 2013 where she served as the captain of the volleyball team. She attended undergraduate school at The George Washington University in Washington, DC where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology with a Minor in Fine Arts and Sociology in 2017. She was a member of Phi Sigma Sigma sorority and was the 2-year captain of the club volleyball team. She received her Master of Arts degree in Mental Health Counseling from The George Washington University Graduate School of Education and Human Development in 2020. Paige started working as the School Counselor at Briarcliff Elementary in North Kansas City, MO in 2020. Paige will be remembered as an intelligent, compassionate, driven, and loyal person which was evident both in her dedication to the students she cared so much about and her love for her family, friends, partner, and puppy.
She is survived by her mother, Lori Morrow, and her stepfather, Steve Berg, in Sunset, SC; her father, Scott and stepmother Debbie Morrow, and her stepsister Olivia Delgado in Winter Park, FL; her grandparents, Pat and Sky Hartigan, in Omaha, NE; her sister Erin Morrow in Orlando, FL; her sister and best friend, Madison Morrow, in Sterling, VA; and partner, Patrick Lindmark, and their dog, Riggsby, the loves of her life, in Kansas City, MO.
She was predeceased by her grandparents, Joan and Ken Mueller and William and Delores Morrow.
A CELELBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE will be held to honor Paige on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 2pm at Founders Hall at The Reserve at Lake Keowee, 931 Reserve Blvd., Sunset, South Carolina 29685. The family will be eligible to visit after the service. They ask that you wear your best Chicago Cubs Blue to honor Paige.
In lieu of flowers, Paige's family asks for contributions that will go towards helping students and teachers to enrich the lives of students in need. Please follow this link to donate: https://gofund.me/67e02ba0
. Alternatively, make out a check payable to Patrick Lindmark with "The Paige Morrow Memorial Fund" in the memo line and send it to: Patrick Lindmark, 50 E 13th St. #2202, Kansas City, MO 64106.
Dillard Funeral Home
2402 Gentry Memorial Hwy, Pickens, SC 29671 | (864) 878-6371
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 10, 2021.