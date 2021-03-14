McManis, Patsy A.
April 30, 1930 - March 5, 2021
Age 90 of Louisville, NE. Survived by a brother, Jimmy Benedict of Farmington, IA; two grandsons; two nieces; one nephew; and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Joseph and Patrick; one brother; and two nieces.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11am at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Chapel in Louisville, NE. Memorials may be directed to Home School Organization.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.