Patsy A. McManis
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street
Louisville, NE
McManis, Patsy A.

April 30, 1930 - March 5, 2021

Age 90 of Louisville, NE. Survived by a brother, Jimmy Benedict of Farmington, IA; two grandsons; two nieces; one nephew; and several great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Joseph and Patrick; one brother; and two nieces.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 11am at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Chapel in Louisville, NE. Memorials may be directed to Home School Organization.

Online condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
