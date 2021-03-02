Fridrich, Paul ThomasAge 71Paul Thomas Fridrich, of College Station, TX, went on to be with his Lord and Savior in heaven on Thursday, February 25, 2021.Paul will be missed by his children, Melanie K Shwark and husband William L. Schwark Jr., and Lee T. Fridrich; his grandchildren, Jesse Fischbach, Derek Fridrich, Breanna Schwark, John Fridrich, and Lyla Fridrich; his siblings, Charles Fridrich, Dan Fridrich, and Joseph Fridrich; and his loving girlfriend, Jean Westphal. He will be reunited in heaven by his Lord and Savior with his parents, Joseph John Fridrich and Angela Jaquet; his granddaughter, Summer Fridrich; sister, Ann Jerins; and niece, Angela.A Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, on Monday, March 1st, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION, TX. A Visitation will be held at 10am, on Tuesday, March 2nd, at the funeral home. Final Military Honors will begin at 11am, with Life Celebration following, on Tuesday, March 2nd, at the funeral home.Hillier of College Station4080 State Hwy 6, College Station, TX 77845 | (979) 202-6059