Paul Robert Stollard
Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Service
2210 E Main St
Albert Lea, MN
Stollard, Paul Robert

Age 78 - June 8, 2021

Geneva, MN. He received his diploma from Benson High School in Omaha, NE in 1961 and graduated from Austin Jr. College. Following schooling, he joined the MN department transportation as an inspector in road construction and in 1981 he joined Ulland Brothers where he held varies roles and retiring in 2005.

Paul enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, and spending time outdoors. He also liked watching his grandkids in activities, was an avid Mavericks fan and a family man.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Ruth Stollard and great-grand daughter, Ella Turvold. Paul is survived by his wife, Diane; children, Tim (Michelle) and Tara (Tomm) Richards; grandchildren, Tristan Richards, Taya (Jordan Turvold) Richards, Torey Richards, Tiegen Richards, Trevin Stollard, Derek Rothmeier and Alexis Rothmeier; great-grandchildren, Blakely Turvold, Mila Rothmeier, Maci Rothmeier and Millie Rothmeier; sister, Barb Rennert.

VISITATION 5-8pm, Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN. FUNERAL SERVICE 11am, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Community Lutheran Church, Geneva, MN with VISITATION one-hour prior. Burial will be held at Geneva Cemetery.

BONNERUP FUNERAL HOME

Albert Lea, MN | 507-373-2461
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bonnerup Funeral Service
2210 East Main Street, Albert Lea, MN
Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Service
Diane and family you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Love you
Karen Wilber
Family
June 14, 2021
