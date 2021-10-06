Raimondo family, we are so sorry to hear of your loss. He was such a giving person and a very devoted boss to his employees. When our son-in-law, Randy Miller passed away Phil was there to give our daughter and her children such support and we were so appreciative of his kindness. Not many leaders of a business go to great lengths to know their employees, but Phil did that and his employees deeply regarded him for his care.

Bill and Sandra Hladky October 5, 2021