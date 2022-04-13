Clapper, Ray
Age 78
Of Ames, NE. Owned Buckridge Plumbing and Heating in Fremont. Survived by wife of 56 years, Marilyn; children: Dennis (Lisa) Clapper of Minden; Julie (Michael) Wilson of Lincoln; and Tom (Melissa) Clapper of Arlington; seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; brothers: Eugene (Barb) Clapper, Fremont; Melvin Clapper, Sweetwater, TX; sisters, Adaphine (Jim) Robinson, Charlotte (Jack) Bussey of Fremont; Eileen Bradbury of Lincoln.
FUNERAL: Friday, 1pm, Stonebridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye, Fremont. Burial: Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors. VISITATION: Thursday, 4-8pm, at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont with family present from 6-8pm. Memorials may be directed to family for further designation or to donor's favorite charity.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.