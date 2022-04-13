Menu
Ray Clapper
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
1249 East 23rd Street
Fremont, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
Clapper, Ray

Age 78

Of Ames, NE. Owned Buckridge Plumbing and Heating in Fremont. Survived by wife of 56 years, Marilyn; children: Dennis (Lisa) Clapper of Minden; Julie (Michael) Wilson of Lincoln; and Tom (Melissa) Clapper of Arlington; seven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; brothers: Eugene (Barb) Clapper, Fremont; Melvin Clapper, Sweetwater, TX; sisters, Adaphine (Jim) Robinson, Charlotte (Jack) Bussey of Fremont; Eileen Bradbury of Lincoln.

FUNERAL: Friday, 1pm, Stonebridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye, Fremont. Burial: Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors. VISITATION: Thursday, 4-8pm, at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont with family present from 6-8pm. Memorials may be directed to family for further designation or to donor's favorite charity.

Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com

LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY

1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | (402) 721-4440

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
1249 East 23rd Street, Fremont, NE
Apr
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Stonebridge Christian Church
1041 N. Nye, Fremont, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Ludvigsen Mortuary - Fremont
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Ludvigsen Mortuary
April 13, 2022
My Deepest Sympathy
Nancy Hoshor
April 12, 2022
Our deepest sympathies to Aunt Marilyn, Dennis, Julie, Tom and their families! We will miss you Uncle Raymond! Until the day we meet up with you in heaven, we will cherish the beautiful memories of our families growing up together! Love you all!
Richard & Terrie Montford
Family
April 10, 2022
All my love to my auntie and the family. I can not imagine the world without him in it. Our hearts are broken. We are sending hugs, love and prayers to all of you at this time and always. Ray was a amazing beautiful soul, and he is now your angel forever, looking down on us. We will see him later our Papa, dad and simply just RAY !!!!
Marlene, Tristan, and Raven Mosher
April 7, 2022
Ray Good friend, loved to tell jokes, very handy, and hard working family man. Ray was a Fremont original, Proud American.. Clappers please accept my condolences, we know Ray had strong belief in Jesus Christ as his savior! Ray I look forward to meeting again!! Love Bert
Bert Murray
Friend
April 6, 2022
