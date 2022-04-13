All my love to my auntie and the family. I can not imagine the world without him in it. Our hearts are broken. We are sending hugs, love and prayers to all of you at this time and always. Ray was a amazing beautiful soul, and he is now your angel forever, looking down on us. We will see him later our Papa, dad and simply just RAY !!!!

Marlene, Tristan, and Raven Mosher April 7, 2022