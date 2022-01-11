Janus, Richard
Age 74 - December 19, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Al and Ann Janus; and first wife, Katherine Hollman-Cowardin. Survived by children: Nicole (Shane) Hardin, Tom (Sarah) Hollman, and Richelle Janus, Rischa (Andy) Leuck, and Ricky Janus, and their mother, Linda Janus; grandchildren: Alex, Drew, Katie, Luke, Audrey, Robert, Joseph, Marjory, Rita, Patrick, Julia, and Bridget; sister, Kathy Janus.
VISITATION: Thursday, January 13, 5-7pm, with VIGIL at 7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, January 14, 10am, at St. Adalbert Catholic Church (2617 S 31st St.) Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion #331 South Omaha and US Army Honor Guard.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.