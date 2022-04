Alsager, Rick



December 21, 1957 - June 16, 2021



Preceded in death by sister, Georgia. Survived by loving wife, Karrie; sister, Linda (Jerry) Helm; children, Jessica, Jake, Josh, Gabe, Michelle, and Kelly; 9 grandchildren.



VISITATION will be Tuesday, June 22, from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home.



Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home



5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.