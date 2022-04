Anderson, Robert Lake "Bob"January 21, 1940 - January 4, 2022Robert "Bob" Lake Anderson, age 81, was born in Harlan, Iowa, January 21, 1940. He passed away on January 4, 2022.Bob is survived by his wife, Alice Licht Anderson; and five children: Rob (Lori) Anderson, Omaha; Mark (Tanya) Anderson, Westerville, OH; Lizbeth (Larry) Puckett, Wilmington, NC; Kristian (Laura) Anderson, Lincoln; and Nicole (Kip) Paterson, Lakeville, MN. Also survived by 16 grandchildren; sister, Patricia Hannan; and sisters-in-law: Jeanne Anderson, Omaha; Cindy (Larry) Stollberg, Scribner; Karen Licht, Lincoln, Joan Licht, Hooper and Belva Licht Omaha. Preceded in death by parents and parents-in-law; brothers, Eugene and Gary Sr., Omaha; and brothers-in-law, Ron, Howard and Gordon Licht, Lincoln.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, January 11, at North American Martyrs Catholic Church, 1001 Isaac Drive, Lincoln with Visitation at 9:30am, a Rosary at 10:30am, and Services at 11am. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lincoln. Masks are preferred. Livestream available: namartyrs.org/funeral Memorial established with North American Martyrs Catholic Church. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com BUTHERUS, MASER & LOVE FUNERAL HOME4040 A St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 488-0934 | www.bmlfh.com