Robert F. Krohn
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Krohn, Robert F.

April 9, 1933 - December 12, 2020

Robert F. "Bob" Krohn was born on the family farm near Albion, NE on April 9, 1933. He passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2020 after a brief battle with AL Amyloidosis. After completing High School, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. When he returned from Service, he attended the University of Nebraska, earning a Degree in Civil Engineering. While at the University, he headed many student organizations, founding both Young Republicans, and the University Council on World Affairs.

Following graduation, Bob worked for the Nebraska Department of Health for two years before joining HDR as an environmental Engineer in 1962. In 1969 he was transferred by HDR to Washington, D.C., where he led the company's expansion overseas and the Eastern United States. He developed a large civil engineering project practice at HDR and initiated multiple joint ventures for several large projects including the Washington Metro Subway System, Trident Submarine, NIH Health Ambulatory Health Research Center, the master plan and design of the King Abdul Aziz Health Science University in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He traveled to forty-nine states and twenty-six countries. He returned to Omaha in 1976, after assuming the role of President of HDR, a position he held until leaving the firm in 1988.

In 1988 he was recruited to help host the 1989 World Alpine Ski Championships in Vail, CO. From 1989 to 1995, Bob served as Chairman of the Board of Commercial Federal Corporation and Commercial Federal Bank. In 1991 through 1994 he acted as Director of the Mutual of Omaha Pro-Am Golf Tournaments. From 1993-1995 he was President and founder of the Shadow Ridge Management Company and co-developer of Shadow Ridge Golf Club.

In 1995 he was asked to evaluate the PSI family of companies. He became controlling owner, CEO, and Chairman. He, along with an outstanding management team, built PSI Group into the largest mail presort company in the industry within five years. The Postmaster General Potter honored Bob by awarding him the USPS Partnership Award for his contributions to the industry and the USPS. After Pitney Bowes bought all the common shares of PSI in 2002, he was asked to continue as CEO, which he did until 2005. Although he wished to step down and work on other endeavors, he did agree to stay as a part-time Vice President for Business Development and New Strategies for the Company. He did so until March of 2013, when he retired from active management.

Bob has maintained a long commitment to professional, educational and community activities. He has been a Director and/or officer of numerous organizations. He continued to be involved in various activities and giving back to the community and state that he so loved until his death.

Bob loved to work, and it brought him joy. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed gardening, skiing, golfing, reading and spending time with family and friends. Some of his favorite times included watching his grandchildren participate in their activities. What he strived to do in his life was to work hard, be honest, and "do the right thing." He passed on the importance of these traits to his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma Krohn; brothers, Ed (Thelma), Jim, and Bill; sister, Irma (Roy); brother-in-law, Pete Mills; and several nieces and nephews. Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Myrna Krohn; daughter, Lisa Hoffman (Brett); son, Rob (Janice); grandchildren: Hailey and Paige Hoffman, Nicholas, Andrew and Emily Krohn; brother, Donald Krohn (Mary); sister, LaVonne Mills; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Krohn and Marie Krohn.

A Private Family Service and Burial will he held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center c/o University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall-Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508; or to Lauritzen Gardens.

OPEN VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 17th, from 12Noon to 9pm at the West Center Chapel.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family
Jennifer Read
December 30, 2020
We just learned of Bob's passing... our thoughts and prayers are with Myrna and the family. Bob was a mentor and a natural leader, he promoted value in everyone he associated with and most of all we valued his friendship!
Mike and Jan Kondelis
December 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Krohn family. I had the opportunity to work and get to know Bob at Pitney Bowes. He was a kind individual who cared deeply for his team. Much love and peace to you all during this time.
Rose Velez-Smith
December 17, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy in the passing of Bob. He was an outstanding gentleman and a wonderful example for all. Our thoughts and prayers to Myrna and family.
Gene & Mary Roncka
December 16, 2020
Bob was one of a kind. I feel lucky that I was able to know him. He truly made the world a better place and he will be missed be so many. He taught me so much about hard work, valuing relationships and simply being nice to others. He genuinely cared for everyone. Sending you peace and love, I am very sorry for your loss.
Katie Russell
December 16, 2020
My sympathy to Myrna and family. He had so many successful endeavcors in his life. He was best friend to my brother, Mick, in high school and beyond and when Mick passed away earlier in life, he became a surrogate father to his three boys. He was such a great man and will be greatly missed.
Mary Harder
December 15, 2020
So sorry to learn of the loss of your husband. He sounds like a wonderful person. May you find comfort in memories and the sympathy of those who care for you.
Mary Noble Osentowski
December 15, 2020
I want to offer my deepest sympathies to the Krohn family. Bob and I worked together over several years in the presort business and Bob was a tremendous leader, business man, mentor and friend. He made everyone he interacted with feel valued, respected and important. God´s speed Bob.
Mike Monahan
December 15, 2020
Myrna and Family, So sorry to hear of Bob´s passing- what am amazing life he had. How lucky he was to have you share it with him- my thoughts and prayers to you all.
LeAnne Buhlmann Eggers
December 15, 2020
Bob was an exceptional person and a fine leader. HDR benefited greatly from Bob´s time there.
Dennis Hirschbrunner
December 15, 2020
We go back so many years sharing wonderful memories, may they give you much strength at this difficult time. Sending hugs.
Janey Dann
December 14, 2020
We are so sad to hear about Bob. Our favorite memories are enjoying time with he, Myrna, Brett & Lisa in Colorado. He was such a wonderful person. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Luke & Dawn Vandermillen
December 14, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 14, 2020
Our condolences to Myrna, and Bob's extended family. Bob remained one of the most down-to-earth guys ever, despite all his accomplishments. He remembered details about your family and showed genuine care when he visited with you. Bob also told the best stories about the people he met and adventures he'd been on. Bob was funny, smart and a real pleasure to be around. It was a great privilege to have known him and worked with him.
Larry & Brenda Morlan
December 14, 2020
So sorry to learn of Bob´s passing. I played a lot of golf over the years with Bob, and I always enjoyed his competitiveness - he never gave up. Great mentor and friend.
Lew Trowbridge
December 14, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you!
The Krogulski Family
December 14, 2020
We want to send you our condolences and love. We appreciated his kindness, intelligence and laugh. May God bless you and your family.
Dave & Sue Barnes
Family
December 13, 2020
Bob was a wonderful man that accomplished much in his life. He was a very generous man and I appreciated his knowledge and presence on the Nebraska Environmental Trust Board. I was fortunate to have worked with him the past 14 years. He served 18 years on the Trust Board.
Mark Brohman
December 13, 2020
Jeffrey Beals
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 19 of 19 results