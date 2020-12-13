Krohn, Robert F.
April 9, 1933 - December 12, 2020
Robert F. "Bob" Krohn was born on the family farm near Albion, NE on April 9, 1933. He passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2020 after a brief battle with AL Amyloidosis. After completing High School, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. When he returned from Service, he attended the University of Nebraska, earning a Degree in Civil Engineering. While at the University, he headed many student organizations, founding both Young Republicans, and the University Council on World Affairs.
Following graduation, Bob worked for the Nebraska Department of Health for two years before joining HDR as an environmental Engineer in 1962. In 1969 he was transferred by HDR to Washington, D.C., where he led the company's expansion overseas and the Eastern United States. He developed a large civil engineering project practice at HDR and initiated multiple joint ventures for several large projects including the Washington Metro Subway System, Trident Submarine, NIH Health Ambulatory Health Research Center, the master plan and design of the King Abdul Aziz Health Science University in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He traveled to forty-nine states and twenty-six countries. He returned to Omaha in 1976, after assuming the role of President of HDR, a position he held until leaving the firm in 1988.
In 1988 he was recruited to help host the 1989 World Alpine Ski Championships in Vail, CO. From 1989 to 1995, Bob served as Chairman of the Board of Commercial Federal Corporation and Commercial Federal Bank. In 1991 through 1994 he acted as Director of the Mutual of Omaha Pro-Am Golf Tournaments. From 1993-1995 he was President and founder of the Shadow Ridge Management Company and co-developer of Shadow Ridge Golf Club.
In 1995 he was asked to evaluate the PSI family of companies. He became controlling owner, CEO, and Chairman. He, along with an outstanding management team, built PSI Group into the largest mail presort company in the industry within five years. The Postmaster General Potter honored Bob by awarding him the USPS Partnership Award for his contributions to the industry and the USPS. After Pitney Bowes bought all the common shares of PSI in 2002, he was asked to continue as CEO, which he did until 2005. Although he wished to step down and work on other endeavors, he did agree to stay as a part-time Vice President for Business Development and New Strategies for the Company. He did so until March of 2013, when he retired from active management.
Bob has maintained a long commitment to professional, educational and community activities. He has been a Director and/or officer of numerous organizations. He continued to be involved in various activities and giving back to the community and state that he so loved until his death.
Bob loved to work, and it brought him joy. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed gardening, skiing, golfing, reading and spending time with family and friends. Some of his favorite times included watching his grandchildren participate in their activities. What he strived to do in his life was to work hard, be honest, and "do the right thing." He passed on the importance of these traits to his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma Krohn; brothers, Ed (Thelma), Jim, and Bill; sister, Irma (Roy); brother-in-law, Pete Mills; and several nieces and nephews. Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Myrna Krohn; daughter, Lisa Hoffman (Brett); son, Rob (Janice); grandchildren: Hailey and Paige Hoffman, Nicholas, Andrew and Emily Krohn; brother, Donald Krohn (Mary); sister, LaVonne Mills; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Krohn and Marie Krohn.
A Private Family Service and Burial will he held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fred and Pamela Buffet Cancer Center c/o University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall-Suite 300, Lincoln, NE 68508; or to Lauritzen Gardens.
OPEN VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Thursday, December 17th, from 12Noon to 9pm at the West Center Chapel.
