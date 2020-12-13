Our condolences to Myrna, and Bob's extended family. Bob remained one of the most down-to-earth guys ever, despite all his accomplishments. He remembered details about your family and showed genuine care when he visited with you. Bob also told the best stories about the people he met and adventures he'd been on. Bob was funny, smart and a real pleasure to be around. It was a great privilege to have known him and worked with him.

Larry & Brenda Morlan December 14, 2020