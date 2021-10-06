Menu
Robert L. Mueller
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Mueller, Robert L.

February 18, 1936 - October 3, 2021

Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Iva; their 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

VIGIL SERVICE AND ROSARY: Friday, Oct. 8th, 7pm, at West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 6pm.

MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, Oct. 9th, at 10am at St. Vincent dePaul Church Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the church.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.
