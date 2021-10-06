Mueller, Robert L.



February 18, 1936 - October 3, 2021



Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Iva; their 5 children, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



VIGIL SERVICE AND ROSARY: Friday, Oct. 8th, 7pm, at West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 6pm.



MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, Oct. 9th, at 10am at St. Vincent dePaul Church Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the church.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 6, 2021.