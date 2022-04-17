Reimer, Rodney



May 1, 1943 - January 7, 2022



Rodney Reimer, age 78, passed away peacefully at Midlands Living Center on January 7, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1943, to the late Rudolph and Elsie (Stover) Reimer in Germantown, IA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Rusty Reimer; brother, Randall Reimer; and sister, Anne Rosenberger.



Rodney is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Reimer; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick (Lori) Reimer, and Ryan (Penny) Reimer; brother, Bob Reimer; and grandchildren, Dylan Reimer, Jacob Reimer, and Jordyn Reimer.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 23, at 11am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Honey Creek, IA. Luncheon will follow.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.