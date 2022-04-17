Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney Reimer
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 23 2022
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Reimer, Rodney

May 1, 1943 - January 7, 2022

Rodney Reimer, age 78, passed away peacefully at Midlands Living Center on January 7, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1943, to the late Rudolph and Elsie (Stover) Reimer in Germantown, IA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Rusty Reimer; brother, Randall Reimer; and sister, Anne Rosenberger.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Reimer; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick (Lori) Reimer, and Ryan (Penny) Reimer; brother, Bob Reimer; and grandchildren, Dylan Reimer, Jacob Reimer, and Jordyn Reimer.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 23, at 11am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Honey Creek, IA. Luncheon will follow.

HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

(712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Honey Creek, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.