Blonk, Rosemary (Cogan)



September 2, 1950 - March 6, 2020



Rosemary (Cogan) Blonk passed away Friday March 6, 2020, at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, WA after a brave battle with cancer. Rose was born September 2, 1950 in Omaha, NE where she attended St. John's Grade School in Omaha, graduating in 1964, and Notre Dame High School, graduating in 1968; she later attended Metropolitan School of Nursing where she graduated in 1969. In 1971, she married John Blonk at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Omaha, and worked at Clarkson Hospital until 1972, when she and John moved to Lynnwood, WA where they raised two sons.



She is survived by her husband, John; sons, Chris and his wife, Johanna; Adam and his wife, Katie; four grandchildren, Caleb, Anna, Jaxon, and Isabella Rose; siblings, John (Tammy), Cathy (Joe), Bernie (Joanne), and Tom (Angie). Proud of her Irish heritage, Rose loved to visit family in Ireland where she is survived by her aunt, Rosaleen Jinks of Ballymote; and numerous cousins in County Sligo.



Rose enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, traveling, watching her sons' and later her grandchildren's sporting events, walks on the beach, fishing, kayaking, and life in general. But she especially enjoyed being a Grandma to her four grandchildren; they were her life. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.



Covid-19 has delayed a Celebration of Life in Seattle, WA.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.