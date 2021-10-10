Menu
Sandra J. Grau
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Grau, Sandra J.

July 13, 1954 - September 30, 2021

Survived by daughters: Katelyn (Barry Croft), and Julie Camerlink; grandchildren: Chloe Croft, Daniel and Jimmy Camerlink, and Anna; and sister: Bobbi Martinez. Preceded in death by her husband: Steven Grau; and parents: Robert and Anne Meck.

VISITATION: Saturday, October 16, 9am at Forest Lawn, followed by SERVICE at 10am. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Town & Country Humane Society, 14110 S. 84th St., Papillion, NE.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Sorry for your loss Julie and family.
Anita Santos
Other
October 14, 2021
