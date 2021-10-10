Grau, Sandra J.



July 13, 1954 - September 30, 2021



Survived by daughters: Katelyn (Barry Croft), and Julie Camerlink; grandchildren: Chloe Croft, Daniel and Jimmy Camerlink, and Anna; and sister: Bobbi Martinez. Preceded in death by her husband: Steven Grau; and parents: Robert and Anne Meck.



VISITATION: Saturday, October 16, 9am at Forest Lawn, followed by SERVICE at 10am. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Town & Country Humane Society, 14110 S. 84th St., Papillion, NE.



Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.