Grau, Sandra J.
July 13, 1954 - September 30, 2021
Survived by daughters: Katelyn (Barry Croft), and Julie Camerlink; grandchildren: Chloe Croft, Daniel and Jimmy Camerlink, and Anna; and sister: Bobbi Martinez. Preceded in death by her husband: Steven Grau; and parents: Robert and Anne Meck.
VISITATION: Saturday, October 16, 9am at Forest Lawn, followed by SERVICE at 10am. Memorial Contributions are suggested to Town & Country Humane Society, 14110 S. 84th St., Papillion, NE.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.