Scott Elliott Howitt
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
Howitt, Scott Elliott

February 1, 1958 - March 14, 2021

Scott Elliott Howitt passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Stromsburg, NE on February 1, 1958. The first son of Norma and Doyle Howitt, Scott was raised in Kearney, NE and attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

Scott began his radio and media career in Kearney at the age of 14, and had a successful career in broadcasting that took him and his family to Lincoln, Omaha, Mobile, and ultimately Phoenix. He received accolades and awards from the broadcast media industry, including awards from Billboard Magazine. Scott was a creative and tireless professional whose path evolved as opportunity presented itself. He rose through the ranks in broadcast as a disc jockey, radio host and programmer. He eventually left to start his own market research firm that recently expanded into media and campaign management. Scott's most important job was always as a loving husband, father, son and brother, which he committed all of his boundless energy to.

He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who came in contact with him, especially his devoted and adoring wife, Michele; his children, Taylor, Chynna and her fiancé, Luis, Connor; his stepdaughter, Anna; his father, Doyle; his brother, Blake and wife, Cheryl; his niece, Catie; and countless friends and colleagues. While his passing leaves an absence in all of our hearts; we will carry on his legacy and love of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future date. Donations can be made in his name to the Food Bank for the Heartland, World Wildlife Fund, and American Cancer Society.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Never did I cease sending love and prayers to Scott and Michelle. Fond memories of those times we had together.
Linda Marshall
March 26, 2021
I worked in radio news at KRNY Kearney 1977-81. We simulcast on 1460 AM and 98.9 FM. Scott was a young DJ and so very talented. It wasn't long before he was off to Omaha. Great picture of him in his obituary. Love the memories. We make them and when needed, pull them out and fondly remember them. I'm really glad I got to know him! Hugs and prayers!!
Jim Garfield
March 23, 2021
I worked with Scott at the Backlot nightclub in Kearney from 77-79, one of the best mixers in the DJ both ever. My condolences to his family.
Tom Christner
March 23, 2021
Scott and I worked together at KRNY in Kearney. Remember sharing many laughs. Thoughts and prayers with the family.
Rob Barney
March 23, 2021
I worked with Scott in Radio here in Lincoln back in 1986-89 @ KHAT 106.3FM. He was an incredible talent. Very quick of Witt and very creative. It was fun to watch him prepare sound bits as he was about to go on the air. Really organized and professional. Great set of pipes and his timing was second to none. I learned a lot from him and KHAT Radio wasn´t the same when he left for Mobile Alabama back in Sept 1989. I looked up to him as he was my mentor and teacher in the broadcasting field. I will truly miss him as will countless others. RIP Brother. See you on the other side!
David Coach Klein
March 21, 2021
I knew Scott from grade school to high school. My sympathies and prayers to his family.
Kent Whitacre
March 21, 2021
Scott was a wonderful person and brought more value, love and kindness to everything and everyone he touchéd. He was the "BEST!"
Patrick Shaughnessy
March 20, 2021
I was a classmate. Thoughts and prayers to all the family
Kerri Carson Harris
March 20, 2021
Scott was a classmate at Kearney High School. My sincere sympathy to his family.
Kerry Schmidt
March 20, 2021
