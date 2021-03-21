I worked with Scott in Radio here in Lincoln back in 1986-89 @ KHAT 106.3FM. He was an incredible talent. Very quick of Witt and very creative. It was fun to watch him prepare sound bits as he was about to go on the air. Really organized and professional. Great set of pipes and his timing was second to none. I learned a lot from him and KHAT Radio wasn´t the same when he left for Mobile Alabama back in Sept 1989. I looked up to him as he was my mentor and teacher in the broadcasting field. I will truly miss him as will countless others. RIP Brother. See you on the other side!

David Coach Klein March 21, 2021