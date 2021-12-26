Preceded in death by husband, Joseph; parents, Denny and Orletha Stecher; father and mother-in-law, Walter and Julia Patrylak; and brothers-in-law, Steve and Tom Patrylak. Survived by daughters, Melissa (Adam) Drees and Jessica (Chris) Richter; brother, Joe (Sally) Stecher of Harrison, NE; sisters, Mary Schrader of Neligh NE, Denise (Dan) Lilly of Virginia Beach VA, and Carrie (Bob) Reynolds of Hooper, NE; several nieces and nephews.
GATHERING of Family and Friends: Thursday, December 30, 4-6pm, with CELEBRATION OF LIFE to follow. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.
Melissa & Jessie, I am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. She was such a special lady! I will never forget her laugh and smile!!
Shelia was our sister in law she was a very sweet and kind person we didn´t see her and Joe often but did enjoy our visits when we did see them,I so sorry for her girls I know them and their family´s will miss her very much. Sending love prayers and hugs. Wally and Peggy